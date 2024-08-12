Time for Hockey India to build on Olympic success, introduce 'central contracts' for players | Hockey News

NEW DELHI: Often called the poor man's game, Indian hockey has matured both on and off the pitch since its high-profile 2008 Olympic failure. While finding a job before considering an extended professional career in the sport is still at the top of the priority list for aspiring players – most of whom come from modest backgrounds – rewards for major victories such as an Olympic medal or title triumphs have increased significantly.To give a quick example before we look at the bigger picture, after Hockey India announced a prize money of Rs 15 lakh for every player who wins a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Madhya Pradesh set the tone for state governments by offering a reward of Rs 1 crore to Itarsi midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, who is also the deputy police chief in MP.

(Vivek Sagar Prasad with MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav – ANI photo)

That’s a pretty healthy bank account in the name of a 24-year-old hockey player, a sport where coaches like Baldev Singh had to put their savings into buying a four-wheeler, converting it to fit a team, and then drive the players to matches in Haryana and beyond.

And that still sounds better than the crowdfunding that teams had to do before and after independence to be able to travel and participate in the Olympics.

This never-give-up belief underscores the sport’s connection with the masses. From the deep, almost inaccessible corners of the country to the well-lit urban neighbourhoods and plush metropolitan housing societies, everyone in India celebrates great hockey triumphs. The connection is further evident from the fact that despite the lack of resources, money and facilities, parents never took their children out of the dusty village hockey fields.

If that had been the case, India would not have had a Rani Rampal, the daughter of a cart puller. Or a PR Sreejesh, whose father had to go out of his way to somehow scrape together Rs. 15,000 for a goalkeeper’s kit so that his son would not be bullied by his mates. Or a Neha Goyal, whose mother suffered domestic violence, worked in a bicycle factory and yet supported her child to take up hockey.

(Indian team on the podium at the Paris Olympics after winning the bronze medal – AFP Photo)

Unlike Pakistan, where the lack of Olympic and World Cup medals after 1994, coupled with poor governance, plunged the sport into a dark abyss, India, after the era of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF), has swung into action, not only to improve governance in its new guise as Hockey India, but also to approach the corporate sector and convince them to support the sport.

Kudos also go to India’s state-owned companies and government agencies for continuing to organise hockey teams, creating jobs that keep the players’ kitchens running while they focus on honing their skills. This is something that has been missing across the border in Pakistan and has proven detrimental to the youth’s interest in the sport.

The comparison with Pakistan is important because India, after years of denial, made an effort to adapt and evolve in the 21st century, Pakistan did not. And the result is there for the world to see.

Former HI president Narinder Batra’s alleged dictatorial governance methods have often been condemned, but he deserves credit for the money he has poured into the sport since 2010. The support from the Odisha government proved to be a game-changer, with the state opening its coffers to sponsor the Indian national hockey teams at all levels.

Corporate interests and investment led to the Hockey India League (HIL) in 2013 and the Junior World Cup in 2016, which had a lot to do with the supply chain that HIL had set up, the benefits of which continued in the form of back-to-back Olympic bronze medals — first in Tokyo, then in Paris. The World Cup, however, is still a horse that the Indian team has yet to saddle.

(Indian players walk lap of honour at Paris Olympics – ANI Photo)

The next World Cup is in two years’ time, when India will have another chance to make amends and keep Ajit Pal Singh’s 1975 champions company. It’s a shame that India hosted two consecutive men’s World Cups at home, failing to even reach the semi-finals with the crowds behind them at such breathtaking venues as the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Now they will have to do it on foreign soil, with Belgium and the Netherlands co-hosting the 2026 edition.

The next two years will be crucial in more ways than one. Stability and consistency must be demonstrated, by the players on the pitch and in the policies set by the federation. Sticking to a process successfully implemented by coach Craig Fulton should be a given, at least until the 2026 World Cup. Then the road to LA 2028 can be re-evaluated.

As far as social security of players is concerned, HI took a good step two years ago by introducing the policy of annual cash rewards. Every playing member gets Rs 50,000 for every victory achieved by the Indian senior teams, both men and women, while the support staff gets Rs 25,000.

With Olympic success, including the historic fourth place finish of the women’s team in Tokyo, HI can take this stability to the next level and introduce central contracts, as in cricket, based strictly on performance and not reputation. It could be the beginning of India becoming the first country to have full-time professional hockey players.

(PR Sreejesh, who retired after the Paris Olympics, climbed the goal post after India's bronze medal win – ANI Photo)

In a podcast hosted by nnis on X (formerly Twitter) after India's bronze medal win in Paris, former India captain Arjun Halappa urged HI to seriously consider this.

“I would love it if Indian players were given central contracts so that there was some financial security,” said the 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist, adding that he and his former teammates had raised the issue as far back as 2009.

“It's not about money, it's about the effort we (players) put in all year round for the nation. If central contracts come in, it will be a big game-changer for the sport of hockey. That's something I want to see. We fought for it in 2009-10.”

Halappa said it would put an end to the plight and dilemma of a young hockey player in India.

“Hockey players usually come from poor backgrounds, where parents struggle to make ends meet; there is no education, no money. If they play for India (senior), they can hope for a job, otherwise they are at a crossroads,” said Halappa, who was part of India's 2001 Junior World Cup winning team.

(Manpreet Singh, left, and Mandeep Singh are welcomed upon arrival in their hometown Mithapur – AFP Photo)

HI can argue that the jobs that players like India internationals secure give stability to their hockey careers. But the federation should not forget that it does not make them professional players, which may not be a trend in the sport worldwide but is not something that many players would object to. HI can lead the way in this with the momentum of back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time in 52 years and more money in the bank compared to the national federations of other leading hockey nations.

A number based central contract The system will motivate players and increase competition for places even further, as better, consistent players will move into a higher league and therefore earn more.

Above all, it could change the age-old thought process of securing a job by becoming an international player. A central contract, which offers players a chance to earn more, could take that place.

However, there can be no argument that the generation of players who have been part of the Indian hockey journey since 2010 have been well groomed. They have been suitably rewarded, for five years in HIL (2013 to 2017) and then for their remarkable return to the Olympic stage in Tokyo and their stint there in Paris. It is the next crop of players, the likes of Sanjay, Sukhjeet, Abhishek and Raj Kumar Pal, who should make HI feel secure about their future as Indian players.

(ANI photo)

The second edition of the HIL, expected to be out by the end of this year, will once again lay the foundation for that certainty and turn players into hockey professionals. Hopefully, the competition will also give India more Mandeep Singhs who become Olympic medalists and restore the supply chain that was broken in 2017. And a central contract coming into the mix will make these players ‘fearless’ in every sense.

With a hat-trick of Olympic medals in the offing, this could be a defining start to the post-Sreejesh era heading into LA 2028.