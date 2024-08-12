Depth map projection after first camp scrimmage

PROVO, Utah– BYU football completed its first practice game of fall camp on Saturday.

Coaches saw the practice match as an important moment for drawing up the depth chart.

“It’s going to be a big thing to see if our starters are where they need to be,” BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said on Aug. 8. “It’s going to be a big thing to move up and down the depth chart for certain guys.”

With less than three weeks until BYU football kicks off the 2024 season against Southern Illinois, time is running out to crystallize the depth chart. Let’s take a look at what the depth chart might look like when the Cougars host the Salukis.

The forecast is based on my observations during fall camp and on gathering information about BYU's staff for the 2024 season.

Quarterback

Gerry Bohanon

Jake Retzlaff

McCae Hilltown

Treyson Bourguet

After two weeks of fall training, I'm giving Gerry Bohanon a slight lead as BYU's starting quarterback going into the 2024 season.

#BYU QB Gerry Bohanon ran 45 yards down the sideline to bring BYU's offense inside the 10-yard line, according to a news conference Thursday.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 9, 2024

His shoulder looks healthy and he's shown his athleticism on the floor. He's done enough to win the job, but as Kalani Sitake and Aaron Roderick have pointed out, they may need both guys.

Walk back

LJ Martin

Hinckley Ropati

Mile Davis

During the media observation periods, LJ Martin has not participated in any team segments. He has attended practices but has not taken any snaps in 11-on-11 periods, which raises the question of whether he will be ready for Week 1.

Martin said last week that he would play against Southern Illinois, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt and put him at the top of the list.

Wide receiver

Starters: Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter, Kody Epps

Second unit: Keelan Marion, Jojo Phillips, Parker Kingston

The only debate here might be Kody Epps or Parker Kingston. But the top six at receiver seems clear to wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake.

Tight end

Keanu Hill

Ethan Erickson -OR- Ryner Swanson

BYU's starting tight end role probably isn't the story here. It'll likely come down to end-of-game snap counts to see who plays the most. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick thinks he could have eight tight ends on the travel roster.

Keanu Hill feels like the No. 1 tight end. After that, the pecking order at tight end can go either way.

Hill, a former wide receiver, has proven to be a better blocker than expected and is now a tight end.

Offensive line

Starters: Caleb Etienne (LT), Weylin Lapuaho (LG), Connor Pay (C), Sonny Makasini (RG), Brayden Keim (RT)

Second Unit: Jake Griffin, Bruce Mitchell, Jake Eichorn, Austin Leausa, Kaden Chidester

The big question along BYU's offensive line is the battle at right guard. It's a coin toss between Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa. I favor Makisini because he earned first-team snaps in spring ball.

Every snap in the fall camp for #BYUCaleb Etienne played as left tackle. : https://t.co/QjQ9IVVIgw#BYUFootball photo.twitter.com/BkRFcNwta8 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 7, 2024

Makasini and Leausa divided the first team during the first two weeks of the media observation periods in the training camp.

Line of defense

Starters: Tyler Batty, Blake Mangelson, John Nelson, Isaiah Bagnah

Second unit: Bodie Schoonover, Sani Tuala, Luke Toomalatai, Logan Lutui

BYU's veteran defensive linemen are projected into the starting lineup above. Questions remain about the defensive tackle spot.

Regardless, BYU's defensive line needs to improve from last year and find a way to generate a pass rush this season.

Linebackers

Starters: Isaiah Glasker (ROVER), Harrison Taggart (MACK), Jack Kelly (SAM)

Second unit: Choe Bryant-Strother, Siale Esera, Sione Moa

Despite losing Ben Bywater, I think BYU has eight players at linebacker that could be on the starting unit. It's a talented group. There's Ace Kaufusi and Aisea Moa outside of the six I mentioned. Miles Hall is another player that has done well in camp.

The linebackers should be a strong point of the defense this season.

Corner defender

Starters: Jakob Robinson, Marque Collins

Second Unit: Mory Bamba, Therrian Alexander -OR- Evan Johnson

There is an ongoing battle to decide who will be the second starting cornerback with Jakob Robinson. My choice is Weber State transfer Marque Collins.

BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford told KSL Sports that Robinson and Collins are “two strong seniors who lead the group.”

Collins has been defending Jay Hill for five years. He knows it inside and out.

The only downside to Collins is that he is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last season, which has led to an ongoing battle for Robinson's cornerback position.

The good news for BYU, however, is that Mory Bamba has excelled in fall camp, and if he is called upon to play or fill in for Collins, he appears poised to contribute this season.

Nickel

Micah Harper

Jacob Robinson

Think of this spot as the role Eddie Heckard played last season. Heckard was an All-Big 12 player last season. He's a key piece in Jay Hill's defense. Micah Harper, returning from a season-ending ACL injury last season, has been around all of fall camp and appears poised to return to the impact player he was two years ago.

Safety

Starters: Talan Alfrey (SS), Tommy Prassas (FS)

Second Unit: Crew Wakley, Faletau Satuala

I thought Tommy Prassas was a starter for BYU after spring practice in March. He has built momentum to be a starter as a true freshman in fall camp. He was on the first-team defense during Thursday's practice.

Jay Hill was asked during a media call if Prassas is currently in the first team. Hill dodged the question, but did admit that the Arizona native is involved.

Spades

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Last year the kicker position was a hot topic. This year it is a side issue due to Will Ferrin's success last season. Matthias Dunn is a solid backup, as he was a walk-on who performed well last spring.

Punter

Sam Van Der Haar

Landon Rehkow

Deep Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Holder

Sam Van Der Haar

Landon Rehkow

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us everywhere.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper