Sports
Depth map projection after first camp scrimmage
PROVO, Utah– BYU football completed its first practice game of fall camp on Saturday.
Coaches saw the practice match as an important moment for drawing up the depth chart.
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 10, 2024
“It’s going to be a big thing to see if our starters are where they need to be,” BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said on Aug. 8. “It’s going to be a big thing to move up and down the depth chart for certain guys.”
With less than three weeks until BYU football kicks off the 2024 season against Southern Illinois, time is running out to crystallize the depth chart. Let’s take a look at what the depth chart might look like when the Cougars host the Salukis.
The forecast is based on my observations during fall camp and on gathering information about BYU's staff for the 2024 season.
Quarterback
Gerry Bohanon
Jake Retzlaff
McCae Hilltown
Treyson Bourguet
After two weeks of fall training, I'm giving Gerry Bohanon a slight lead as BYU's starting quarterback going into the 2024 season.
#BYU QB Gerry Bohanon ran 45 yards down the sideline to bring BYU's offense inside the 10-yard line, according to a news conference Thursday.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 9, 2024
His shoulder looks healthy and he's shown his athleticism on the floor. He's done enough to win the job, but as Kalani Sitake and Aaron Roderick have pointed out, they may need both guys.
Walk back
LJ Martin
Hinckley Ropati
Mile Davis
During the media observation periods, LJ Martin has not participated in any team segments. He has attended practices but has not taken any snaps in 11-on-11 periods, which raises the question of whether he will be ready for Week 1.
Martin said last week that he would play against Southern Illinois, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt and put him at the top of the list.
Wide receiver
Starters: Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter, Kody Epps
Second unit: Keelan Marion, Jojo Phillips, Parker Kingston
The only debate here might be Kody Epps or Parker Kingston. But the top six at receiver seems clear to wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake.
Tight end
Keanu Hill
Ethan Erickson -OR- Ryner Swanson
BYU's starting tight end role probably isn't the story here. It'll likely come down to end-of-game snap counts to see who plays the most. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick thinks he could have eight tight ends on the travel roster.
Keanu Hill feels like the No. 1 tight end. After that, the pecking order at tight end can go either way.
Hill, a former wide receiver, has proven to be a better blocker than expected and is now a tight end.
Offensive line
Starters: Caleb Etienne (LT), Weylin Lapuaho (LG), Connor Pay (C), Sonny Makasini (RG), Brayden Keim (RT)
Second Unit: Jake Griffin, Bruce Mitchell, Jake Eichorn, Austin Leausa, Kaden Chidester
The big question along BYU's offensive line is the battle at right guard. It's a coin toss between Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa. I favor Makisini because he earned first-team snaps in spring ball.
Every snap in the fall camp for #BYUCaleb Etienne played as left tackle.
: https://t.co/QjQ9IVVIgw#BYUFootball photo.twitter.com/BkRFcNwta8
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 7, 2024
Makasini and Leausa divided the first team during the first two weeks of the media observation periods in the training camp.
Line of defense
Starters: Tyler Batty, Blake Mangelson, John Nelson, Isaiah Bagnah
Second unit: Bodie Schoonover, Sani Tuala, Luke Toomalatai, Logan Lutui
BYU's veteran defensive linemen are projected into the starting lineup above. Questions remain about the defensive tackle spot.
Regardless, BYU's defensive line needs to improve from last year and find a way to generate a pass rush this season.
Linebackers
Starters: Isaiah Glasker (ROVER), Harrison Taggart (MACK), Jack Kelly (SAM)
Second unit: Choe Bryant-Strother, Siale Esera, Sione Moa
Despite losing Ben Bywater, I think BYU has eight players at linebacker that could be on the starting unit. It's a talented group. There's Ace Kaufusi and Aisea Moa outside of the six I mentioned. Miles Hall is another player that has done well in camp.
The linebackers should be a strong point of the defense this season.
Corner defender
Starters: Jakob Robinson, Marque Collins
Second Unit: Mory Bamba, Therrian Alexander -OR- Evan Johnson
There is an ongoing battle to decide who will be the second starting cornerback with Jakob Robinson. My choice is Weber State transfer Marque Collins.
BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford told KSL Sports that Robinson and Collins are “two strong seniors who lead the group.”
Collins has been defending Jay Hill for five years. He knows it inside and out.
The only downside to Collins is that he is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last season, which has led to an ongoing battle for Robinson's cornerback position.
The good news for BYU, however, is that Mory Bamba has excelled in fall camp, and if he is called upon to play or fill in for Collins, he appears poised to contribute this season.
Nickel
Micah Harper
Jacob Robinson
Think of this spot as the role Eddie Heckard played last season. Heckard was an All-Big 12 player last season. He's a key piece in Jay Hill's defense. Micah Harper, returning from a season-ending ACL injury last season, has been around all of fall camp and appears poised to return to the impact player he was two years ago.
Safety
Starters: Talan Alfrey (SS), Tommy Prassas (FS)
Second Unit: Crew Wakley, Faletau Satuala
I thought Tommy Prassas was a starter for BYU after spring practice in March. He has built momentum to be a starter as a true freshman in fall camp. He was on the first-team defense during Thursday's practice.
Jay Hill was asked during a media call if Prassas is currently in the first team. Hill dodged the question, but did admit that the Arizona native is involved.
Spades
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Last year the kicker position was a hot topic. This year it is a side issue due to Will Ferrin's success last season. Matthias Dunn is a solid backup, as he was a walk-on who performed well last spring.
Punter
Sam Van Der Haar
Landon Rehkow
Deep Snapper
Dalton Riggs
Cannon Skidmore
Holder
Sam Van Der Haar
Landon Rehkow
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us everywhere.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams.
|
Sources
2/ https://kslsports.com/522750/byu-football-depth-chart-projection-2024-season-first-camp-scrimmage/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Depth map projection after first camp scrimmage
- Cricket tournament held to raise awareness about child issues
- Major milestones expected with farmers adopting natural farming, says PM Modi
- Federal government prepares millions of bird flu vaccines to stave off next pandemic
- Albo destroys Australian economy to protect China
- IKN has received investment of Rp56.2 trillion so far, says Jokowi
- Iron table tennis net with blister packaging
- Donald Trump Strongly Defends Himself in Poland. What Unites Angry Populists?
- Britain could see its hottest day of the year today, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for thunderstorms. | UK News
- Time for Hockey India to build on Olympic success, introduce 'central contracts' for players | Hockey News
- IDF on alert, reporting Iranian attack on Israel
- Trump allegedly used sexist slur against Kamala Harris