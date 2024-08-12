Tennis fans take to the stands for Day 1 of the Cincinnati Open





KEEP AN EYE ON HER, CURTIS OKAY, THANK YOU SO MUCH, OLIVIA. WELL, LET'S TALK ABOUT THE FANS, RIGHT? THEY'RE GOING TO GO TO THE STANDS AT THE CINCINNATI OPEN TO WATCH THEIR FAVORITE PLAYERS ON THE COURT AND MAYBE EVEN MEET A FEW OF THEM. WLWT NEWS FIVE'S DAISY KERSHAW WAS THERE TO TALK TO THE FANS. SHE'S LIVE WITH US NOW WITH A RECAP OF ALL THE EXCITEMENT FROM DAY ONE. DAISY CURTIS THERE WAS JUST SO MUCH EXCITEMENT. THE ENERGY FROM THE FANS HERE TONIGHT WAS INCREDIBLE. EVERY PERSON I SPOKE TO IS SO PASSIONATE ABOUT TENNIS AND TO BE HERE TO SEE SOME OF THE BEST THIS SPORT HAS TO OFFER, AND EVEN MEET A FEW OF THEIR FAVORITE ATHLETES, WAS AN EXPERIENCE LIKE NO OTHER, THEY TELL ME. NORTH BEND ROAD TENNIS FANS WATCHING EVERY ACTION-PACKED MOMENT ON THE COURT BEFORE THEM. THIS CINCINNATI OPEN IS THE PLACE TO BE. I WOULD CHOOSE THIS OVER PROBABLY THE US OPEN AND BECAUSE YOU CAN JUST SEE THE PLAYERS AND GET MORE AUTOGRAPHS, YOU CAN GET SO CLOSE TO THE PLAYERS, EVEN IF IT'S ON A PRACTICE COURT, YOU CAN HEAR THEM TALKING TO EACH OTHER. WE LOVE IT AT THE HEART OF IT ALL IS THE LOVE OF THE GAME OF A NAIL-THUMPING MATCH. THE TENSION BEFORE A SERVE. I LOVE TENNIS, I WATCH IT ALL THE TIME AND I'VE NEVER BEEN TO A TOURNAMENT. I WANT TO SEE COCO GAUFF AGAIN. WE WERE JUST WATCHING NAOMI OSAKA, RIGHT? AND SO I THINK, YOU KNOW, AND FRANCES TIAFOE AND THERE'S JUST BEN SHELTON. I MEAN, THERE'S JUST A WHOLE BUNDLE OF PEOPLE I WANT TO SEE. SO I'M HAPPY TO BE HERE THIS WEEK. AND OF COURSE, THERE'S NOTHING MORE CRAZY THAN MEETING ONE OF YOUR HEROES. IT WAS SO COOL. I CAN'T BELIEVE IT. I TOOK A SELFIE WITH CARLOS ALCARAZ BEFORE AND I LOOK, I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE IT. IT'S CRAZY THAT YOUNG TENNIS PLAYERS ARE JUST TAKE IT ALL IN AND TAKING NOTES. I JUST SEE THE POWER THEY'RE GOING WITH. THEY'RE JUST SHAKING OFF THE LOST POINTS AND THEY'RE JUST KEEPING GOING. IT'S JUST REALLY COOL TO SEE. IT'S INSPIRING. IT'S COOL TO SEE ALL THE TOP PLAYERS TAKING IT UP WITH EVERYONE, AND IT MAKES US FEEL LIKE, YOU KNOW, WE CAN BE. ONE DAY. SO THERE YOU GET. SO MUCH EXCITEMENT RIGHT NOW AND IT'S ONLY DAY ONE. SO MUCH MORE TO COME. THE GAME RUNS UNTIL AUGUST 19TH AND THERE ARE STILL TICKETS AVAILABLE. LIVE COVERAGE TONIGHT FROM MASON. DAISY

Tennis fans take to the stands for Day 1 of the Cincinnati Open Updated: 23:41 EDT Aug 11, 2024 Tennis fans packed the stands for the first day of the Cincinnati Open. They say it's an experience like no other. "You can get so close to the players. Even if it's on the practice court, you can hear them talking to each other," said Vicki Shepherd, who has been coming to the Open with her sister-in-law for five years. The love of the game is at the heart of it. From a close match to the thrill of a serve. "I love tennis. I watch it all the time and I've never been to a tournament," said tennis fan Ishani Amin, visiting from Chicago. With so many tennis stars playing this year, it's shaping up to be an action-packed week. "I'd love to see Coco Gauff again. We just watched Naomi Osaka, right, and I think, you know, and Francis Tiafoe and then just Ben Shelton, I mean, there's just a lot of people I want to see, so I'm excited to be here this week," said Frances Henderson, a fan visiting from Louisville. The Cincinnati Open runs through Aug. 19.

