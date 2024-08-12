The special hockey team The Great Blizz storms towards a bright future

“We think this can be a really great resource for people, especially families in southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, who have never had a program like this so close to home.

That was a quote from The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts Special Hockey president/executive director Steve Nearman almost exactly five years ago. Since those early days, The Great Blizz program has never stood still. They came out of the starting blocks at top speed and have not stopped for a moment as they prepare to kick off a fifth season next month.

From a few skaters hitting the ice every Saturday at The Bog in Kingston, they’ve grown into a program that now has nearly 100 skaters, coaches and helpers across two locations each weekend. The Blizz has found a way to survive and thrive during a pandemic, hitting the ice with Olympians and Boston Bruins alumni. And in 2025, they’ll once again host international special hockey teams from the United States, Canada and England in a series of competitive games.

I’m a big dreamer. We started this with big dreams and we’ve never let them go. It still amazes me how far we’ve come in the last five years, Nearman recently explained. I absolutely love what we’ve done and I’m incredibly excited to see what’s next for this program.

What is Great Blizz?

The Great Blizz is a special hockey program that believes in the fundamental idea that hockey is truly for everyone. The team roster consists of people of all ages and genders with cognitive, intellectual or intellectual disabilities. With all these different backgrounds, there is one place where all players and coaches come together: their love and passion for the game of hockey.

The puck drops on the new season on Saturday, August 17th with a skills assessment session. Saturday morning practices begin in earnest on September 7th at The Bog and the Tony Kent Arena in South Dennis.

The training sessions on Cape Cod started last year and were an immediate success.

Thanks to everyone involved, including the players, their families and the volunteers who have come from all over to help us get started, running this program has actually been smoother than I expected, said Nearman, who was part of a similar special hockey group with his son Jonathan when they lived in Virginia. This is such an incredible group of people who have helped overcome all the obstacles that we have faced over the last five years.

The biggest of those hurdles has to be the COVID pandemic that was quietly lurking when The Great Blizz first hit the ice in September 2019. That put tournament practices and travel on hold for a while, but things are back to normal, even bigger and better than ever. Last year, there were great tournaments in Chicago and St. Louis. Trips to Minnesota and Maine are already on the calendar for this year.

In addition to the ice, The Blizz also hosts a weekly radio show on WATD-98.5 FM called Breaking the Ice: Lets Talk Inclusion, hosted by Holly Flanagan. The show airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. Each week, Holly and her guests discuss topics that are important to the inclusive community.

Looking to a bright future

In 2024, The Blizz and Special Hockey International brought back the SHI tournament that had been dormant for the past few years. Held in the brand new beautiful Lovell Arena in Rockland, The Blizz hosted hockey teams from the United States, Canada and England in the spirit of friendship and competition.

We wanted teams to come here and have an experience they would never forget. In the end, everyone had a great time and couldn't wait to come back and do it all again, Nearman said. In addition to hockey, many teams were able to visit and tour Plymouth and Boston while they were here.

And on August 24-26, 2025, everyone will have the chance to do just that during SHI Boston 2025. Registration for the three-day, four-game international tournament opens on August 1. Games will be played across the three rinks at Lovell Arena, a facility that also features a gaming lounge, bowling alley, dining area and a pair of indoor golf simulators. For more information on The Great Blizzards’ special hockey programming, visit TheGreatBlizz.org