Google robot paddles human table tennis players





Using piles of data, Google trained a table tennis-playing robot to compete against human competitors and become better and better. The results were impressive, representing a leap forward in robot speed and agility. It also looks like a lot of fun. “Achieving human-like speed and performance on real-world tasks is a North Star for the robotics research community,” begins a paper written by a team of Google scientists who helped create, train and test the table tennis robot. We’ve certainly seen some significant advances in robotics, allowing humanoid machines with the performance chops to perform real-world tasks, from chopping up ingredients for dinner to working in a BMW factory. But as that quote from the Google team suggests, the ability to add speed to that precision is developing a little more, well, slowly. That’s why the new table tennis robot is so impressive. As you can see in the following video, the bot was able to hold its own in games with human opponents, although it’s not quite up to Olympic level yet. Over 29 matches, the bot had a 45% success rate and defeated 13 players. While that’s certainly better than many New Atlas writers would do against any competitor, the bot only excelled against beginner to intermediate players. It lost every match it played against advanced players. It also didn’t have the ability to serve the ball. Some highlights – Reaching human level competitive robot table tennis Even a few months ago we predicted that the robot would not realistically be able to win against people it had never played against before,” said Pannag Sanketi, told MIT Technology Review. “The system definitely exceeded our expectations. The way the robot outsmarted even strong opponents was astonishing.” Sanketi, who led the project, is a senior software engineer at Google DeepMind. Google's DeepMind is the company's AI arm, so this research was ultimately as much about data sets and decision-making as it was about the actual performance of the paddle-wielding robot. To train the system, the researchers collected a large amount of data on table tennis ball states, including things like spin, speed and position. The bot’s ‘brain’ was then trained in the basics of the game during simulated matches. That was enough to allow it to play against human opponents. The system then used a set of cameras during matches to respond to human challengers using what it knew. It was also able to continue to learn and try out new tactics to beat challengers, meaning it was able to improve as it went along. I’m a big fan of seeing robotic systems that actually work with and around real people, and this is a fantastic example of that, Sanketi told MIT. It may not be a strong performer, but the raw materials are there to keep improving and eventually get there. In the video below you can see even more details about the bot in training and the different skills it can deploy. Demonstrations – Achieving Human Level Competitive Robot Table Tennis The research was published in an Arxiv paper. Sources: MIT Technology Review, Google

