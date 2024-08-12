India in table tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics report: Women paddlers steal the show with groundbreaking performances

Gender-equal Olympic Games. That was the motto of Paris 2024.

For India's table tennis contingent, that parity was only quantitative. When it came to performance, the three female paddlers outshone their male counterparts by a considerable margin.

Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula began the dream two-dayer by reaching the quarterfinals in the singles, a first for Indian table tennis. Later in the team championship, where the Indian men and women were competing for the first time, Archana Kamath joined the party, while the women went one step further.

India's Sreeja Akula plays during the quarterfinal of the women's table tennis team match between India and Germany. | Photo credit: Ravi Choudhary/PTI India's Sreeja Akula plays during the quarterfinal of the women's table tennis team match between India and Germany. | Photo credit: Ravi Choudhary/PTI

An Olympic quarter-final berth for an Indian was something that even a die-hard table tennis fan would have found hard to believe until recently. India's women's team took advantage of a favourable draw to stun fourth-seeded Romania and then beat Germany before being knocked out in the quarter-finals.

READ ALSO | India vs Romania Match Report

The men, on the other hand, had to settle for either underperforming or living up to their reputations. Achanta Sharath Kamal, the old warhorse, was the talk of the town heading into the quadrennial extravaganza. Not only did he add another feather to his record-breaking run at his fifth Olympics, he was also India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

The 42-year-old couldn't convert it into a memorable outing at the table, losing in the round of 64 in the singles. More than the premature exit, it was the manner in which the 24th seed fell short against Slovenian Deni Koul, who was 80 places below Sharath in the world rankings, that was disappointing.

Harmeet Desai, the other male single paddler, had a respectable performance in his Olympic debut, asking a few questions of eventual bronze medallist Felix LeBrun of France before dropping out in the second round.

Unlike the women, who had a favourable draw, the Indian men first faced the mighty China in the team championship. But Sharath made his mark in his last Olympic hurrah by winning a match against singles gold medallist Fan Zhendong. Even Harmeet and Manav Thakkar in the doubles and the latter in his singles showed that Indian table tennis has indeed come a long way from the time it has been proud to represent India at the Olympics.

But the two weeks belonged to the Indian women, specifically the duo of Manika and Sreeja. They may seem to be in stark contrast to each other. While Manika is among the tallest female paddlers on the world circuit, Sreeja is on the shorter side. But the Indian duo seem to be using their long pimple rubber on the backhand effectively. Moreover, they both have mastered the trick of flipping the rubber between the points to fool the majority of their opponents.

It is no wonder then that Sreeja, who had overtaken Manika in the world rankings a few weeks before the Olympics, was placed 16th, with Manika not far behind.

Of course, Manika was the first big test for Sreeja, as she took on local sensation Prithika Pavade. The left-hander not only enjoyed the support of the French crowd, but was also very confident that she was the star of France’s bronze medal-winning run at the World Championships.

Manika Batra of India in action against Miu Hirano of Japan in the women's pre-quarterfinal match in South Paris. | Photo credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu Manika Batra of India in action against Miu Hirano of Japan in the women's pre-quarterfinal match in South Paris. | Photo credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

But Manika, who had controversially played without a coach behind her in Tokyo three years ago, and the timely guidance of national coach Massimo Costantinis, made sure she didn't let a rowdy crowd get her down by running away with a 4-0 victory. The only time Manika stuttered was when Prithika saved three match points in the fourth game.

Next up was eighth seed Miu Hirano, but the Japanese managed to get past Manika and stop her run. Despite her loss in the pre-quarterfinals, Manika's third Olympic appearance, a first for an Indian female paddler, was her most successful outing.

Sreeja, on the other hand, not only enjoyed the atmosphere of her Olympic debut, but also justified her billing. After an easy opening round, Sreeja was barely troubled by the seasoned Christina Kallberg of Sweden in the round of 32. Next up was top seed Sun Yingsha of China.

The final score could have been 4-0 in favour of the eventual silver medallist, but if Sreeja had been able to convert at least one of the nine game points in the first two games, she might have made history by knocking out a Chinese paddler, a rarity in Olympic table tennis.

But the duo delivered along with Archana as India defeated a fierce Romania 3-2 in the women's team championship to reach the quarter-finals. While Manika won both her singles matches, the other two took the doubles matches.

READ ALSO | Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula eliminated from women's singles before quarterfinals

Annett Kaufmann, the left-handed teenager, showed her magic in the quarter-finals to end India's hopes of getting close to a medal for the first time in Olympic history.

However, despite the tournament being far from the podium, it turned out to be India's most successful table tennis tournament at the Olympics, largely due to the female participants.