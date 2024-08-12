Sports
Graham Thorpe: Former England cricketer committed suicide, family confirms | Cricket News
Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe has committed suicide after battling anxiety and depression for years, his family have confirmed.
On August 5, it was announced that Thorpe had died at the age of 55.
The left-handed bowler, who played in 100 Test matches and 82 international matches for England and scored more than 9,000 runs for his country, including 16 hundreds in Test matches, initially attempted suicide in May 2022.
His wife Amanda told Michael Atherton in The Times: “Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better.
“He had been so ill recently that he was truly convinced that we would be better off without him. We are devastated that he responded to this and took his own life.
“Graham had suffered from severe depression and anxiety in recent years.
“This prompted him to make a serious attempt to take his own life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in intensive care.
“Despite the sparks of hope and the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times became very severe.
“We supported him as a family and he tried many treatments, but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work.
“Graham was known as someone who was very strong mentally on the field and he was in good physical health. But mental illness is a real illness and can affect anyone.”
'He loved life and us, but saw no way out'
The family plans to establish a foundation in Graham's memory.
Graham and Amanda's eldest daughter Kitty, 22, said: “We're not ashamed to talk about it. There's nothing to hide and it's not a stigma.
“This is the time to share the news, as terrible as it is. We wanted to be able to talk and share and we also want to create awareness now.
“He loved life and he loved us, but he just couldn't see a way out. He wasn't the same person.
“It was strange to see this person trapped in Dad's body, which is why we are so glad that the many reflections were about his life before this disease took over.
“I'm glad that everyone remembers him that way, and rightly so, as the complete character that he was.”
Wife Amanda added: “Graham was a free spirit. My favourite memory of him is in Barbados, where he loved, enjoying a rum punch and listening to his favourite reggae after a swim.
“He was handsome, so handsome. He was funny and he made us all laugh so much.”
Thorpe is regarded as one of the finest players of his generation and moved into coaching after retiring in 2005. He was England's batting coach between 2010 and 2022.
Thorpe was appointed Afghanistan coach in March 2022, but did not take up the role due to ill health.
If you are affected by these issues or would like to talk about them, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123 or visit the website www.samaritans.org
