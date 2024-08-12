Football holds first practice match on day 10 of fall camp









Football

8/11/2024

DAVIS, California. It certainly sounded and looked like football at UC Davis Health Stadium as the No. 18 UC Davis football team celebrated the 10th day of fall camp with an exhibition game as the Aggies work their way toward the season opener on Aug. 31. “Today was our first chance to play a practice match,” said head coach Tim Ploeg “There were a lot of positives today, including the defense tackling well and the offense creating explosive plays. I think our team is growing and I like where we are right now, but we're not where we want to be yet. So we're going to continue on a good trajectory for the rest of camp.” The Aggies, who open 2024 in California, took the field and immediately went to work running plays as officials on the field called the game as they would on Saturday. UC Davis also took the opportunity to put special teams in full swing, as those units began to solidify themselves halfway through camp. “Thankful for the officials who came out on a hot day to help us,” Plough said. “When things like holding and pass interference get called, things start to get real for the guys. It's a great learning opportunity for our guys to really feel like it's a game.” Davis also took the opportunity of the scrimmage to introduce a new piece of technology available to them, namely the use of iPads on the sidelines for instant review of plays and analysis. Much like the way things are run in the National Football League, the Aggie coaches can now give the players instant feedback as the game unfolds each Saturday. “We had the opportunity to try out the iPads and it was good to have a trial run with them first so we can adjust as we grow with the new technology in college football,” Plough said. With the final pieces of the installation falling into place over the next week, UC Davis is well-positioned as the top 20 Aggies continue to advance each day heading into the 2024 season. AUTUMN CAMP 2024: UC Davis opens fall camp on July 31, and all practices are open to media and fans. The Aggies will split their time between the turf of Bob Biggs Practice Field and the turf of UC Davis Health Stadium. Fans and media will be able to watch the Aggies regardless of which field they are on. Filming and photography are ALLOWED for all practice sessions held on BOB BIGGS PRACTICE FIELD (grass field). Filming and photographing are FORBIDDEN for all practice sessions held on the UC DAVIS HEALTH STADIUM lawn. Players and Coach Plough will be available to the media in the Bruce Edwards Club Room after each practice. Specific times are listed on the fall camp schedule. UC Davis opens the season on Aug. 31 at Cal with a 2 p.m. kickoff. The Aggies open UC Davis Health Stadium on Sept. 7 with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Texas A&M-Commerce. Fans can buyseason tickets,group tickets, mini plans, single match tickets and corporate ticket packages, by clicking on the links or by calling the Aggie Ticket Office at (530) 752-2471 or by emailing [email protected].

