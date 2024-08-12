McCartney Kessler Battles for Championship at Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge | Pro Tennis





McCartney Kessler is ready for a break, maybe even a day at the movies. I'm looking forward to complete relaxation, she said. I might watch It Ends With Us. The 25-year-old Georgia native closed out her fourth match in two days with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Olivia Gadecki at the Hempfield recCenter on Sunday night. The Lancaster area was battered by the remnants of Hurricane Debby during the opening days of the tournament. A growing pile of unfinished matches led officials to cancel the doubles draw and complete the singles matches on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, Kessler and Gadecki had to finish their semifinals on Sunday morning before returning a few hours later to play the championship. Fatigue was more of a factor for me (Saturday) because of the mental aspect of how many games I had left, Kessler said. Today I knew this was it, so I could put everything on the table and be done with it no matter what. Kessler won her morning semi-final with ease, beating Arianne Hartono 6-3, 7-5. Meanwhile, Gadecki was in a thrilling match with Sijia Wei, whom she eventually won in a thrilling three-setter 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, thus securing the title fight with Kessler. Kessler and Gadecki have met twice before, most recently in May at the French Open, where Gadecki defeated Kessler 7-6, 6-1. Before that, Gadecki also won at W60 Lexington 7-5, 7-6. (Gadecki) is such a tough guy to play against, Kessler said. But knowing I'd lost to her twice, it took the pressure off a little bit. Gadecki got off to a good start in the opening set of the championship match, mixing up her shots to keep Kessler off balance and slicing her forehand down the line. After converting a late break point, Gadecki won the opening set 6-4. Just when it looked like she was about to slip past Kessler for the third time, Kessler found her groove. She scored on the set's opening break point and never looked back, forcing a third set against Gadecki for the first time in their match history. Gadecki took an early lead in the third and final set, scoring on her opening service game before getting the break in the next game with the help of the double fault. Soon Gadecki had a commanding three-game lead and looked set to clinch a championship. Kessler, however, came back again, broke back and drastically changed the momentum in her favor. She stayed sharp in the final games of the match and again converted a late break to secure the win. All in all, Kessler converted five of nine break points during a championship match that lasted 2 hours and 1 minute. “I've competed better against her than I have in the past,” Kessler said. “She's got such a big game.” After a much-needed rest, Kessler travels to North Carolina for the Cary Classic before traveling to New York for the US Open. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm your subscription to the list. Wrong! An error occurred while processing your request.

