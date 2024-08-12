Graham Thorpes' wife reveals former England cricketer committed suicide | Cricket





Graham Thorpes' wife Amanda has revealed that the former England player committed suicide due to depression and anxiety. The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on 5 August that Thorpe had died at the age of 55, and tributes have poured in for one of the country's finest Test players. Thorpe was a mainstay in the England set-up for most of his life, first as a player between 1993 and 2005, before spending 12 years in various coaching roles, but was hospitalised in May 2022 and declared seriously ill at the time. Amanda Thorpe has now revealed in an interview with the Times that Thorpe attempted suicide two years ago, and did so again earlier this month. Despite having a wife and two daughters who he loved and who loved him, he was not getting better. He had been so ill recently and he truly believed that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life, she said. Graham had suffered from severe depression and anxiety over the past few years, leading to him making a serious attempt to take his own life in May 2022, which resulted in a lengthy stay in intensive care. Graham Thorpe pictured in 2020. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Despite glimpses of hope and the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times became very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many treatments, but unfortunately none of them seemed to really work. Graham was known to be very strong mentally on the pitch and he was in good physical health. But mental illness is a real illness and can affect anyone. Thorpe's daughter Kitty explained why the family is willing to share news of his mental health struggles. She added: “We're not ashamed to talk about it. There's nothing to hide and there's no stigma. We tried to help him get better and protect him before, that's why we didn't say anything. Now is the time to share the news, as terrible as it is. We wanted to be able to talk and share and we also want to raise awareness now.

