Indian hockey head coach Craig Fulton on deserved win over Australia at Paris Olympics and more Firstpost

Indian men's hockey team head coach Craig Fulton believes his team “fully deserved” a historic 3-2 win over Australia at the recently concluded Paris Olympics. That was India's first win over Australia at the Olympics in 52 years, with their last win over their rivals coming at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Abhishek had a goal disallowed against Australia due to a stick tackle by India. According to Fulton, it was a “100 percent goal” from Abhishek and the match should have ended 4-1. Instead, the match ended 3-2 to India.

“That's a tough one because there are a few. I think the win over Australia was unbelievable and deserved,” Fulton told Rupha Ramani in an exclusive interaction on the First sports show.

“It should have been 4-1. We conceded a goal, which was 100 percent a goal in my book. We won 3-2 in the end, but we had never beaten Australia in a major tournament like we've ever beaten in the modern era. If you look at that as a progression of losing five times in a row, I knew we were on the right track. I knew we were a good match for them. Because we had done well in the first three group games, we had already made the quarter-finals. The pressure was on us there,” he explained.

Fulton went on to explain that his team wanted to win their first three games of the group stage, or else take as many points as possible from those first three games. India started with a 3-2 win over New Zealand, then drew with Argentina 1-1 and beat Ireland 2-0 in their third game.

“We had to start the tournament and win three games, or get as many points as possible. We got seven out of nine, because we drew against Argentina. But that allowed us to have a free hit against Belgium and a free hit against Australia.

“But at the same time, they were the two best teams to prepare for a quarter. Then came the next moment where the only thing we didn't anticipate was a red card, but what we did have was a philosophy of defence from the last 14 months,” he said, recalling the red card for defender Amit Rohidas against Great Britain in the quarter-finals.

“Then it just worked. We scored our goal when we were down a man, and we had something to defend. And eventually we went to a shootout for 43 minutes and we were calm enough to win the shootout. But I think the bottom line was that we knew we were going to win when we tied that game. That was the difference. That was the moment for me. That's why I pushed so hard.

“I said, if we could get that 1-1 and full-time, then I knew we would win. Because the momentum was with us all the way. Absolutely. That was a great game. It kept us all engaged. I know, as you say, that every member contributes to this particular bronze,” the 49-year-old explained.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh led India during the Paris tournament. Harmanpreet's tactical acumen combined with Sreejesh's defence ensured India won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

“Yeah, they're so different, which is great. Because Sreejesh is very outgoing and he's emotional and he wears his heart on his sleeve. He's a big, big character in the dressing room and in the team for us, which is really what we need. And he's done his part.

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was given a fitting send-off with a bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics. AP

“He did more than his share. And then Harman, Harman leads by example. He doesn't say much, but when he talks, he means it. And if he scores 10 goals from PCA (penalty corner attacks), everyone in world hockey would want him in their team, in their team. If you score 10 goals in a tournament, you go to the podium. That's a lot of goals. And we are so happy to have him,” the former South African player continued.

'The semi-final was a big disappointment'

Fulton said the semi-final loss to Germany was a big disappointment. India were without Amit Rohidas for that match, as he was serving a one-match suspension. India eventually lost 2-3 to Germany and went on to play Spain for the bronze medal.

“I think the semi-final was a big disappointment because we were so close and played a good game. And if we had lost that semi-final, final, and not been in it, it would have been a completely different story. We were really in that semi-final.

“We just couldn't score. We tried everything and it just didn't happen. I'm disappointed for the boys, but at the same time for us it was everything to pick yourself up and play the third, fourth game with so much at stake, and be on the front foot, score, do the right things and get the right results,” Fulton said.

“We've only had 14 months with the team, with the staff, and to go back-to-back, we're the only country, I think, in the two Olympic cycles that has won medals in both Olympic Games. That's how difficult it is. Australia out, Belgium out, and now you have Spain in, and then Germany didn't win a medal, and then they got silver, and then the Netherlands haven't won gold for 24 years.

“That's how tough this tournament is. For us it's really good to get consistency in back-to-back cycles. Just a word about how the relationship has been and how strong the bond has grown between you and the rest of the team,” added the Harare-born former athlete.