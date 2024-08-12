Sports
Moment Google robot beats humans at table tennis with 'awesome' moves has viewers calling for AI Olympics
GOOGLE artificial intelligence company DeepMind has unveiled a robot with a paddle that can beat humans in 13 out of 29 table tennis matches.
That's a percentage of almost half of all games.
DeepMind claims this is the first time a robot has been taught to play a sport with humans at a human level.
The robot, which has only amateur-level table tennis skills, is a step in the right direction towards making robots with artificial intelligence (AI) more capable.
It defeated all human beginner opponents and 55 percent of amateurs.
Although it still can't compete with a professional player.
That being said, it could still be used as a human playmate.
MIT Technology Review noted that the human players who played against the robot actually enjoyed the matches.
They said it was an exciting challenge that could take their game as a practice partner to the next level.
Artificial intelligence explained
This is what you need to know
- Artificial intelligence, also known as AI, is a type of computer software
- Normally a computer does what you tell it to do
- But artificial intelligence simulates the human mind and can make its own deductions, inferences or decisions
- With a simple computer you may be able to set an alarm to wake you up
- But an AI system could scan your emails, calculate that you have a meeting tomorrow, and then set an alarm and plan a trip for you.
- AI technology is often trained, meaning it observes something (possibly even a human) and then learns more about a task over time
- For example, an AI system might be given thousands of photos of human faces and then generate photos of human faces itself.
- Some experts worry that humans will eventually lose control of superintelligent AI
- But the tech world is still divided over whether AI technology will ultimately kill us all in a Terminator-style apocalypse
“Just a few months ago, we predicted that the robot would not realistically be able to win against opponents it had never played against before,” said Pannag Sanketi, a senior software engineer at Google DeepMind who led the project.
“The system certainly exceeded our expectations.
It was amazing how the robot outsmarted even strong opponents.
After witnessing the robots' skills, bystanders called for a Robot Olympiad, pitting the world's best humanoids, quadrupeds, and mechanical arms against each other.
“I would love to see a Robot Olympiad where the best teams of engineers compete to build sports robots and win a gold medal at the end,” wrote someone on X (formerly Twitter).
Another called DeepMind's robot a “future Olympian.”
There are many possible applications for robots.
Several companies want to use robots to help people in homes and warehouses.
Like this bionic dog from Chinese company DEEP Robotics, which helps you hold your groceries – and your fishing rod.
Or the new factory man, called Figure O2, who was “brought to life” by BMW to help build cars.
Google's robot, which is now just a mechanical arm, uses two cameras to track the ball and motion capture technology to record the movements of its opponent.
It then uses all the information it gains during the matches in other simulations so that it can continually improve its tactics, getting better with every match, just like a human.
However, as seen in the video, the robot dropped the ball on fast shots, low balls, and balls close to the edge of the table.
Learn more about artificial intelligence
Everything you need to know about the latest developments in artificial intelligence
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/tech/12177932/google-deepmind-robot-table-tennis-beat-human-ai-olympics/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Moment Google robot beats humans at table tennis with 'awesome' moves has viewers calling for AI Olympics
- Thousands have been evacuated in Greece when the fires approached Athens BBC News
- Indonesian President Holds First Cabinet Meeting in Country's Unfinished Capital
- Indian hockey head coach Craig Fulton on deserved win over Australia at Paris Olympics and more Firstpost
- Turkish President Discusses Ethiopia Tensions with Somali Counterpart
- PM Modi unveils new crop varieties, engages with farmers under umbrella!
- Forbes Claims USTA Boys 18s National Title, Earns Spot in US Open
- 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Sevan town
- Blow to Xi Jinping as investors scramble to leave China
- Indonesian President Holds First Cabinet Meeting in Unfinished Future Capital
- US sends more forces to Middle East to 'defend Israel'
- College football preseason All-America team led by Ohio State