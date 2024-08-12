Moment Google robot beats humans at table tennis with 'awesome' moves has viewers calling for AI Olympics

GOOGLE artificial intelligence company DeepMind has unveiled a robot with a paddle that can beat humans in 13 out of 29 table tennis matches.

That's a percentage of almost half of all games.

2 It defeated all human beginner opponents it faced and 55 percent of amateur-level opponents Source: Google DeepMind

2 Bystanders have called for a Robot Olympiad, where the world's best humanoids, quadrupeds and mechanical arms compete against each other Source: Google DeepMind

DeepMind claims this is the first time a robot has been taught to play a sport with humans at a human level.

The robot, which has only amateur-level table tennis skills, is a step in the right direction towards making robots with artificial intelligence (AI) more capable.

It defeated all human beginner opponents and 55 percent of amateurs.

Although it still can't compete with a professional player.

That being said, it could still be used as a human playmate.

MIT Technology Review noted that the human players who played against the robot actually enjoyed the matches.

They said it was an exciting challenge that could take their game as a practice partner to the next level.

Artificial intelligence explained This is what you need to know Artificial intelligence, also known as AI, is a type of computer software

Normally a computer does what you tell it to do

But artificial intelligence simulates the human mind and can make its own deductions, inferences or decisions

With a simple computer you may be able to set an alarm to wake you up

But an AI system could scan your emails, calculate that you have a meeting tomorrow, and then set an alarm and plan a trip for you.

AI technology is often trained, meaning it observes something (possibly even a human) and then learns more about a task over time

For example, an AI system might be given thousands of photos of human faces and then generate photos of human faces itself.

Some experts worry that humans will eventually lose control of superintelligent AI

But the tech world is still divided over whether AI technology will ultimately kill us all in a Terminator-style apocalypse

“Just a few months ago, we predicted that the robot would not realistically be able to win against opponents it had never played against before,” said Pannag Sanketi, a senior software engineer at Google DeepMind who led the project.

“The system certainly exceeded our expectations.

It was amazing how the robot outsmarted even strong opponents.

After witnessing the robots' skills, bystanders called for a Robot Olympiad, pitting the world's best humanoids, quadrupeds, and mechanical arms against each other.

“I would love to see a Robot Olympiad where the best teams of engineers compete to build sports robots and win a gold medal at the end,” wrote someone on X (formerly Twitter).

Another called DeepMind's robot a “future Olympian.”

There are many possible applications for robots.

Several companies want to use robots to help people in homes and warehouses.

Like this bionic dog from Chinese company DEEP Robotics, which helps you hold your groceries – and your fishing rod.

Or the new factory man, called Figure O2, who was “brought to life” by BMW to help build cars.

Google's robot, which is now just a mechanical arm, uses two cameras to track the ball and motion capture technology to record the movements of its opponent.

It then uses all the information it gains during the matches in other simulations so that it can continually improve its tactics, getting better with every match, just like a human.

However, as seen in the video, the robot dropped the ball on fast shots, low balls, and balls close to the edge of the table.