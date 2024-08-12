USA Hockey Unveils U18 Series Roster – The Rink Live





LAKE PLACID, NY USA Hockey has announced the 25 skaters who will travel to Ontario in August to compete in the annual U18 Series. The group of three goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 12 forwards will take on Canada in three separate games from August 14-17 in St. Catharines. The series will effectively serve as an exhibition game and a showcase for both Team Canada and Team USA to see their chosen U18 squads play against each other ahead of the official 2025 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships, held in Finland in January. There are only five players returning from the previous U.S. group that won gold at the 2024 Under-18 Women's World Cup this year. Those returning players are netminder Natalia Dilbone, defenders Maggie Averill and Megan Healy, and forwards Haley Box and Bella Fanale. There are only three athletes from the state of Minnesota who made the cut this offseason. They are Ashlyn Hazlett of Minnetonka, Haley Box of Shattuck-St. Mary's and Lorelai Nelson of Edina. Kenleigh Fischer of Fargo was the only one from North Dakota to make the cut. This year, Massachusetts led the list with the most state representatives, with seven total athletes. There are nine NCAA Division I players on the roster so far, including a handful who have committed to WCHA schools. You can see the college affiliations in the image below. The squad listed here is that of the U18 Series squad, but the group may still be changed, shortened and supplemented before the 2025 U18 Women's World Cup. U18 Series Schedule* *all games played at Canada Games Park in St. Catharines Aug 14 at 3:00pm CT

Aug 15 at 6:30pm CT

Aug 17 at 3:00pm CT

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, where she primarily covers youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November 2021, graduating from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.

