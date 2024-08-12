Development of table tennis movement in Da Nang – Da Nang English – News





Da Nang strives to organize many table tennis tournaments, aimed at creating a healthy and useful playground for players to exchange, compete and develop their expertise. From these tournaments, outstanding and talented athletes are selected to participate in national table tennis championships and achieve success. Many tournaments were successfully organized, which contributed to the promotion of the table tennis movement. PHOTO: Athletes compete at the Da Nang City Open Table Tennis Tournament for Youth, Children and Adolescents in 2024. Photo: PN The 2024 National Table Tennis Championships for Youth, Teenagers and Children have just been successfully held at the city’s Tien Son Sports Arena. The large-scale tournament has attracted more than 900 athletes from 32 units in provinces, cities and sectors across the country. The athletes competed in seven categories: men's team, women's team, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, men's singles and women's singles in three age categories: youth (22-23 years, 20-21 years, 18-19 years, 16-17 years), teens (14-15 years, 12-13 years) and children (10-11 years, 9 years and under). The matches at the tournament were dramatic and attractive, and of a high professional level. The Da Nang table tennis team has achieved success with 8 athletes winning medals. In particular, Ngo Thuy Tien has won a gold medal in the women's doubles, a silver medal in the women's team and a silver medal in the women's singles for the 17-18 age category. Le Minh Khang has won a gold medal in the men's doubles for the 20-21 age category. Dang Le Anh Tuan has won a bronze medal in the men's singles for the 20-21 age category. Vo Dang Khanh Nhi and Mai Nguyen Bao Tran have won a silver medal in the women's team for the 17-18 age category. Nguyen Anh Dai, Nguyen Minh Toan and Tran Minh Quy have won the bronze medal in the men's team for the 17-18 age category. According to the head of the Physical Education and Sports Management Department of the Municipal Culture and Sports Department Le Thi My Hanh, the 2024 National Table Tennis Championship for Youth, Teenagers and Children has attracted a large number of athletes with a high level of competition. She was also very positive about the results achieved by the Da Nang table tennis team, which was mainly attributed to the great efforts and strong determination of the athletes and coaches. In previous national championships, the Da Nang team was mentioned as one of the best locations on the medal table. The good results in national tournaments show the progress of the Da Nang table tennis movement. In recent years, the city's Table Tennis Federation has encouraged and created the best conditions for table tennis clubs to develop and spread this sport in the community. The system of table tennis training and competition grounds has been invested and improved by the clubs. In particular, the training grounds of clubs such as Phan Chau Trinh, Le Hong Phong, Thien Phuc Sportn and Doan Ket attract many athletes. Every year, the municipal table tennis federation organizes three large-scale tournaments: the Da Nang Open Table Tennis Tournament for teams and doubles, the Da Nang Open Table Tennis Tournament for clubs and the Da Nang Table Tennis Tournament for youth, teenagers and children. According to Mr. Le Minh Hung, chairman of the city's Table Tennis Federation, the aim of the tournaments is to create a healthy and useful playground for clubs and teams inside and outside the city to compete, exchange, learn and improve their professional skills. This contributes to promoting the movement of physical exercise and sports among the people. Nguyen Trong Thao, deputy director of the city's Department of Culture and Sports, acknowledged that table tennis is one of the strengths that helps the sport in the city achieve success in major tournaments. At present, the table tennis movement is gradually developing and spreading widely in the city. Many table tennis courts have been invested by units and municipalities with modern facilities, which meet the entertainment needs of the local population. The Sports and Training Centre has recently been put into use, including a table tennis court, so that large-scale tournaments can be organised. Currently, the city promotes socialization by organizing tournaments. This is the basis for the table tennis movement in particular and the sports and physical training movement in general in the city to develop further. Report by PHI NONG – Translated by M.DUNG, T.TUNG

