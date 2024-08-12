Sports
Graham Thorpes' wife reveals cricket legend committed suicide as she opens up about his mental health battle The Sun
GRAHAM Thorpe's wife has revealed the cricket legend committed suicide as she spoke about his battle with mental health.
Thorpe died last week at the age of 55 after a long and distinguished career for England and Surrey.
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact the Samaritans free of charge on 116123.
The father of four was seriously ill in hospital in May 2022 after attempting suicide.
He recovered but committed suicide on Sunday, August 4, according to his wife Amanda Thorpe.
Amanda said The Times: “Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better.
“He had been feeling so ill lately that he was really convinced that we would be better off without him.”
She added: “We are devastated that he responded to this and took his own life.”
Amanda said Graham had been suffering from severe depression and anxiety disorders “for a number of years”.
She said her husband was admitted to intensive care in May 2022 after attempting to end his life.
Amanda said: “Despite the sparks of hope and the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times became very severe.
“We supported him as a family and he tried many treatments, but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work.
“Graham was known as someone who was very strong mentally on the field and he was in good physical health.
“But mental illness is a real illness and can affect anyone.”
Thorpe made his international debut in 1993 and scored a century on his first Ashes appearance, becoming the first England player in 20 years to do so.
He was a regular for England, playing 100 Tests, scoring 16 centuries and making 82 appearances for the ODI team, as well as enjoying a 17-year career with Surrey.
His last Test appearance was in June 2005, after which he was left out of that summer's successful Ashes series and ended his international career.
In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away.
“There seem to be no adequate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death.
“More than one of England's greatest ever batsmen, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans around the world.
“His skills were unquestionable and his achievements and qualities throughout his 13-year international career brought great joy to his team-mates and the supporters of England and Surrey CCC.
“Later, as a coach, he led the best talents of the England men's team to some incredible victories in all formats of the game.
“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our thoughts are with his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff and all his family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.
“We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.”
Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better
Amanda Thorpe
Former England captain Michael Vaughanled pays tribute to his former team-mate.
Vaughan said: “RIP Thorpey. Thank you for all the advice during my career, you were a great player and a brilliant team-mate.
“You left far too young, but you leave as a legend of English cricket.”
Vaughan posted a message on Twitter, adding: “My thoughts are with everyone who knew Thorpey and all the family xxx.”
Thorpe remained active as a coach after his retirement as a player.
He moved to New South Wales, where he worked with the young Steve Smith and David Warner.
He later returned to coach England from 2010 to 2022.
Thorpe took charge of his country in the familiar surroundings of the Sydney Cricket Ground after Chris Silverwood was struck down with coronavirus.
He secured a thrilling draw to prevent a seemingly inevitable Ashes victory.
Graham was known as someone who was mentally very strong on the field and he was in good physical health
Amanda Thorpe
Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy said: “Everyone involved with the club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham’s passing.
“He delivered remarkable performances for club and country and was a hero to many cricket fans.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with Graham's family and friends. We offer them all the support we can.
“We ask that everyone respect the family's privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”
The Professional Cricketers' Association issued a statement on behalf of Thorpe's family in May 2022, saying the England legend had become “seriously ill” and was in hospital receiving treatment.
“At this time, the prognosis for Graham is unclear… our thoughts are with Graham and his family,” the statement said.
He is survived by his wife Amanda and four children: Henry, Amelia, Kitty and Emma.
More than one of England's greatest ever batsmen, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans the world over.
ECB
Thorpe was born on August 1, 1969 in the market town of Farnham, just over an hour's drive from The Oval.
He remembers being called up by the Under-17s of local club Wrecclesham at the age of eight.
Thorpe was soon noticed by Surrey, who picked him up as an under-11 player.
Surrey never let him go, even when Brentford Football Club offered him a trial.
Thorpe showed sufficient footballing talent to be selected by English schools as a link between defence and midfield.
But he eventually opted for the summer sport and later became one of the most successful spin players in the country.
You are not alone
EVERY 90 minutes someone dies by suicide in the UK
There is no discrimination and it touches the lives of people from all walks of life, from the homeless and unemployed to construction workers and doctors, reality stars and footballers.
It is the leading cause of death in people under 35, more deadly than cancer and car accidents.
And men are three times more likely to commit suicide than women.
Yet it is rarely talked about, a taboo that threatens to continue to take its deadly toll unless we all stop and pay attention now.
That's why The Sun launched the You're Not Alone campaign.
The aim is that by sharing practical advice, raising awareness and breaking down the barriers people face when talking about their mental health, we can all do our bit to save lives.
Let's all promise to ask for help when we need it and listen to others. You are not alone.
If you or someone you know needs help dealing with mental health issues, you can contact the following organizations:
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact the Samaritans free of charge on 116123.
