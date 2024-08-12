Seedy Ks last call for football

There are still a few things to tidy up before I turn my attention to the pigskin.

Those with any sense of pop culture history dating back to before the advent of Instagram will understand the somewhat elusive reference to this photo.

The Coneheads you see here advised the Farbers before dinner: We are from France.

It was an SNL thing.

In case you haven't noticed, the United States and France have developed quite the international basketball rivalry.

Considering that the generally acknowledged next GOAT Victor Wembanyama will be coming from Gaul sooner or later, and a bunch of other newcomers too, this thing won't end. People are already thinking about LA28.

The last two men's gold medals were over the French. America's only L since the turn of the century was over that country in group play.

Furthermore, the women's team narrowly managed to beat the home team on Sunday, by just a single margin, in a match that frankly did not deserve any further attention, despite the fact that they came back from a 10-point deficit in the third minute.

Motto: Whatever the men can do against Serbia, we can do too.

The men had to dig deep to catch Au on Saturday. Steph Curry threw four triples in the final three and transitioned to dash any hopes France had. His last, thrown from his hip, falling and sideways over the outstretched arms of Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum, was truly the Golden Dagger.

Play by Play man Noah Eagle, a clear rising star, rose to the occasion. Even Dwayne Wade was paying attention to what was happening on the court. For the most part.

Not quite Do you believe in miracles? But pretty close.

Yo, and there was Al Michaels himself hanging out with Snoop Dogg, who was Mr. Everywhere.

* * * * *

Unlike their basketball colleagues, the US women's volleyball team did appear in the gold medal match against Italy.

They just got smoked. By a clearly better team.

The Italians lost only one set in the entire Games. The rest of their W's were three set skunks.

During Cycling Sunday, American Jennifer Valente defended her goal in the Omnium event.

Don't ask me, I have no idea, except that it involves several other races on the indoor track.

So the last day of the Games was another good day for the US.

And cousin Tommy is doing his Mission Impossible thing.

* * * * *

The men's track performance in the 4×100 meter relay was not so good a few days ago.

Disqualification for baton passing error.

None other than Carl Lewis indicated that coaching changes are necessary.

As if anyone here, including myself, will notice until we tune in again in four years.

* * * * *

Something historic happened in the field of athletics.

Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands reached the top by winning bronze in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters, then won the marathon within a week.

This is a very impressive long distance run.

Who was the last to do it for $500?

Who was Emil Ztapek in 1952?

He came from Czechoslovakia, which, you are right, no longer exists, having broken up peacefully in 92.

Why I'm on this history hunt, I don't know.

Filler, I think.

It's easy if you spend a lot of time on the internet.

* * * * *

But don't be afraid.

This week marks the start of a sharp American Football campaign at the university.

On my way to the grocery store on Saturday, I noticed that there was some sort of practice game going on at Trinity. The sidelines were full of old Toy Bowl DLs in knee-high compression socks.

Sunday evening I watched a bit of the Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions game.

It's time.

cd-kaplan