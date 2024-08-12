How Macy's Store Closures Will Change Shopping Malls

A customer enters a Macy's store that is set to close on February 27, 2024, at Bay Fair Mall in San Leandro, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Macy's decision to close nearly a third of its stores will transform shopping malls and communities across the U.S. Some of these transformations may come as a surprise to buyers. The retailer said in late February that it plans to close about 150 of its namesake locations by early 2027. Macy's has not yet disclosed which stores it will close. When CEO Tony Spring announced the move, he said the stores Macy's is closing represent about 25% of the company's gross square footage but less than 10% of its revenue. The company plans to invest more in the approximately 350 namesake stores it will keep and open new locations for its better-performing brands: upscale department store Bloomingdale's and beauty chain Bluemercury. Still, the closures will be the latest catalyst for malls to respond to changing consumer tastes. Macy's is closing stores because the growth of online shopping and demographic shifts mean that some small towns or regions can no longer support a bustling mall. Macy's closing will ultimately be a good thing for many malls and their customers, said Chris Wimmer, a senior director at Fitch Ratings who tracks real estate investment trusts. The department store's exit will accelerate the inevitable demise of “low-quality malls that don't really need to exist anymore,” Wimmer said. The closures will leave the owners of healthier malls an opportunity to give a shopping centre new life and relevance. In those malls, which are generally in better locations and have owners with stronger balance sheets, he said, owners are eager to get their hands on Macy's and free up their prime locations. Macy's owns the majority of its namesake stores, a legacy from the days when malls gave department stores a space to attract shoppers and make money by charging other retailers rent. The closure of Macy's also makes way for real estate developments that better suit the changing demographics or economy of the area, such as the construction of a medical building, a senior living community or a supermarket. Wimmer admitted, however, that it will be harder to sell some of the closed Macy's and that their departure could be the death knell for a mall that is increasingly becoming an eyesore. “If it's in a really bad location and nobody wants to spend money to tear it down, it can rot,” he said.

Customers walk through the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, a shopping mall in Arlington, Virginia, February 2, 2024. Saul Loeb | Episode | Getty Images

The downsizing of department stores

Macy's is limiting the number of stores as department stores and shopping malls shrink. Macy's has already abandoned many malls. It has closed more than a third of its namesake stores in the past 10 years. As of early May, the company had 503 Macy's stores, including a small number other concepts outside shopping centers.

Other anchors have shrunk or disappeared from malls, including Sears, Lord & Taylor and JCPenney. The number of shopping centers has also declined. Real estate companies typically divide shopping centers into classes A and B, which have higher occupancy rates and lower sales densities, and classes C and D, which have lower occupancy rates and higher sales densities. According to industry reports, S&P Capital IQ and Coresight Research, there were 352 shopping centers classified as Class A and B at the end of 2016. That dropped to 316 shopping centers at the end of 2022. The decline is strongest in class C and D shopping centers, the number of which fell from 684 in 2016 to 287 in 2022, according to research by the companies. Weak US malls have gotten weaker, and strong malls have gotten places where all retailers and consumers want to be, said Anand Kumar, an associate director of research for Coresight. He expects that trend to continue. By 2030, he said, top-tier malls will attract a larger share of total mall spending and more lower-tier malls will either close or be forced to convert more space to nonretail uses. In some struggling malls, Macy's may be the last remaining store. Kumar said the U.S. doesn't need as many malls because customers are buying more from retailers' websites. He added that many of the fastest growing retailers in terms of store count, such as Dollar General , Five under And TJ Maxx prefer to live in suburban shopping centers rather than in malls. He said adding more diverse tenants to malls, such as medical buildings, co-working spaces, nail salons and restaurants, could be a smarter move for mall owners to drive more traffic. That's what many malls have done and could do with vacant former Macy's locations. Even if a mall wants to fill a Macy’s space with a retailer, few individual tenants can take up the entire box, said Naveen Jaggi, president of retail advisory services at JLL. Those that can, such as Nordstrom and Belk, generally don’t open huge stores as they have in the past, he said. Macy's stores are typically between 18,500 and 21,000 square feet in size.

Zoom in icon Arrows pointing outwards Stonestown Galleria is an example of how a mall can change after Macy's closes. The mall, located in San Francisco, has a Whole Foods, movie theater, sporting goods store and a health care facility where the department store once was. Courtesy: Brookfield Properties

Supermarkets, ice hockey rinks and Amazon warehouses