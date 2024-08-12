Video of Australians not recognizing Pat Cummins goes viral





Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins. Cricket is one of the most loved sports in India. Fans and supporters of the Indian cricket team adore the players and celebrate their wins and losses as their own. The sport is also popular in other countries including Australia, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, etc. However, a viral video shows how several Australians failed to recognize cricketers Pat Cummins and Travis Head despite the team recently winning the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. The video starts with a man asking questions to different people on the street. He asked, “Have you heard of Pat Cummins and Travis Head?” Surprisingly, most people said they had no idea about the cricketers. Only one person recognized the Australia Test and ODI skipper, but said he had no thoughts about him. Towards the end of the clip, a man of Indian origin stated that he had heard of Virat Kohli, but not of the two star cricketers. What a shame for the ICC, cricket is dying in Australia. photo.twitter.com/wi7Hhc0MFY thing (@rathor7_) August 10, 2024 “What a shame for ICC, cricket is dying in Australia,” reads the caption of the video, shared by X user Narsa. Since being shared, it has garnered over five lakh views and three thousand likes. “Cricket is loved in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” said one user. Another wrote: “It's like people know who Virat Kohli is but not who their own players are.” A third said: “And we worship them as God” “There is a saying in Australia that the second most important post after PM is their Cricket Captain. It is very surprising to see that so many have never heard of Pat Cummins,” one person commented. “This is sad,” someone wrote. Another said: “Heartbreaking” An X user added: “That's why there was no one at the airport when the captain came back to Australia with the World Cup.” Click for more trending news

