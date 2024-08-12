Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon lead the preseason AP Top 25 college football rankings





For the second straight season, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top Poll. Several familiar faces join the Bulldogs in the top 25, including three of last season's four College Football Playoff teams in the top 10. The Bulldogs are joined in the top five by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Alabama. Rounding out the top 10 are No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 10 Florida State. Here's the full preseason AP Top 25 poll. Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Rank School Points 1 Georgia (46) 1,532 2 State of Ohio (15) 1,490 3 Oregon (1) 1,403 4 Texas 1,386 5 Alabama 1,260 6 Be ma'am 1,189 7 Our Lady 1,122 8 Penn State 1,060 9 Michigan 995 10 State of Florida 971 11 Missouri 927 12 Utah 887 13 LSU 804 14 Clemson 689 15 Tennessee 629 16 Oklahoma 566 17 State of Oklahoma 538 18 Kansas State 526 19 Miami (United States) 492 20 Texas A&M 292 21 Arizona 237 22 Kansas 231 23 Southern California 172 24 North Carolina State 171 25 Iowa 140 Others who received votes:Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1. SCHEDULE:Click or tap here for game times, TV channels and scores of each match Most weeks ranked #1 These are the 10 FBS programs that have spent the most weeks at No. 1 in the AP poll since 1936, according to www.collegepollarchive.com. SCHOOL WEEKS RANKED #1 Last ranked #1 Alabama 140 2022 State of Ohio 105 2015 Oklahoma 101 2011 Our Lady 98 2012 Southern California 91 2012 State of Florida 72 2014 Nebraska 70 2000 Miami (United States) 68 2002 Georgia 52 2024 Texas 45 2008 Florida (41), Michigan (38) and LSU (36) rank just outside the top 10. SCOREBOARD: View scores and stats from every college football game AP Poll Rankings by Conference The SEC and Big Ten lead all conferences with four top-10 teams each. Here's a look at the full top 25 by conference: NUMBER OF TOP 25 TEAMS FOR PRE-SEASON CONFERENCE 9 SEC 6 Big Ten 5 Big 12 4 ACC 1 Independent Pre-season poll analysis Georgia returns to the No. 1 spot after Heisman-candidate quarterback Carson Beck opted to stay for his senior season. Defending national champion Michigan dropped to No. 9 after losing 13 players to the NFL draft. Three of the four CFP teams remained in the top 10, with Texas (No. 4) and Alabama (No. 5) returning their own Heisman-candidate quarterbacks in Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon start fresh under center, with Kansas State transfer Will Howard taking over for the Buckeyes and Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel for the Ducks. Under the new conference realignment, the top 10 consists of four SEC and four Big Ten representatives, with independent Notre Dame and ACC's Florida State filling the final two spots. HEISMAN: Every Heisman Winner and Runner-Up Since 1935 | Colleges with the Most Heisman Winners Washington, the CFP runner-up, fell outside the top 25 at the start of the season after losing Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr. to the NFL draft and head coach Kalen DeBoer leaving for Tuscaloosa. The top-ranked ACC team, Florida State, found its replacement for Jordan Travis in former Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Non-conference and early-ranked games to watch In the packed Week 1 schedule, the game to watch is between No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 Clemson. The top-ranked SEC team and the second-highest-ranked ACC team will square off at noon in a neutral-site matchup that will almost certainly have College Football Playoff implications going forward. Here are some other matches to watch featuring the top 25 teams: As for other key matchups, College GameDay goes international for the first time, as No. 10 Florida State takes on Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. This will mark the third straight season that a Week 0 game will be played in Ireland. The following Saturday, the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia in a tough first matchup for Penn State. The College GameDay bus will head back across the pond for the anticipated Week 1 matchup between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 20 Texas A&M. Big Ten newcomer Southern Cal will take on LSU in another neutral-site matchup. The season opens at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. BIG MATCHES: 20 non-conference games to watch for the 2024 season This is how the 2023 pre-season poll turned out Here's how the teams in the 2023 AP Preseason Top 25 finished last season. Click or tap here to learn more about how the AP Preseason Poll predicts teams for the College Football Playoff. Rank School (Vote for first place) FinalAp Top 25 Ranking 2023 1 Georgia (60) 4 2 Michigan (2) 1 3 State of Ohio (1) 10 4 Alabama 5 5 LSU 12 6 Southern California NR 7 Penn State 13 8 State of Florida T6 9 Clemson 20 10 Washington 2 11 Texas 3 12 Tennessee 17 13 Our Lady 14 14 Utah NR 15 Oregon T6 16 Kansas State 18 17 TCU NR 18 Oregon State NR 19 Wisconsin NR 20 Oklahoma 15 21 North Carolina NR 22 Be ma'am 9 23 Texas A&M NR 24 Tulane NR 25 Iowa 24

