Boys' golf and girls' tennis move to the fall starting in 2025-26





Iowa's high school sports governing bodies met to approve moving the boys' golf and girls' tennis seasons to the fall seasons beginning in 2025-26. Both sports were held in the spring, which was busy and needed relief. Girls golf and boys tennis remain in the spring. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union approved the changes at their annual Board of Control meeting. Our member schools have been asking for ways to ease the pressure on their busy spring sports seasons for years, said Erin Gerlich, IGHSAU Executive Director. The new changes provide relief from an already busy spring and an opportunity for IGHSAU and IHSAA to enhance the state tournament experiences for tennis and golf. A lot of work has gone into this process and we appreciate all the input we have received on these changes. People also read… Iowa's current spring schedule includes eight sports: golf, soccer, tennis, and track and field for both boys and girls. The schedule overlaps with baseball and softball each season. Reducing the crowding in the spring schedule has been a topic of conversation among ADs, our staff, representative councils, boards and the joint IHSAA and IGHSAU committee for several years, said Tom Keating, IHSAA Executive Director. By moving our Class 3A, 2A and 1A golf competitions to the fall, so that they align with Class 4A, we are taking a step towards reducing crowds. In 2025, the boys' golf (3A, 2A, 1A) and girls' tennis (2A, 1A) will compete in the spring of the 2024-2025 season and in the fall of the 2025-2026 season. The number of sporting events in the spring has increased from eight to six, while the number of sporting events in the fall has increased from six to seven. Join our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent straight to your inbox weekly!

