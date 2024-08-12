PARIS The competition for the most gold medals at the Olympic Games in Paris ended in a 40-40 draw between China and the United States.

But the US topped the medal table with a whopping 126 total, compared to China's 91. At the Tokyo Games, the US also beat China in medal count, with 113 total and 39 gold medals, compared to China's 89 medals and 38 gold medals.

Who should top the medal tally at the Paris Games?

According to Nielsen's Gracenote virtual medal table According to the forecast, which compiled data on the results of major competitions since the Tokyo Games, the top five for total medals in Paris would be: USA (112 total medals); China (86); Great Britain (63); France (60) and Australia (54).

The US did better the medal tableHowever, the US and China both increased their gold medals and total medal count.

Japan proved the virtual predictors wrong by sneaking into third place with 20 gold medals out of 45 participating countries.

France and Australia were in the top five as predicted, but the other way around.

Skateboarder Keegan Palmer helped Australia to fourth place with 18 gold medals out of 53, while France in fifth place took 16 gold medals out of 64.

Great Britain won more medals than in Tokyo 65-64, but had fewer gold medals and were seventh in the overall standings, behind the Netherlands.

Here's a closer look at some of the countries:

Big catch for China as team dominates diving

When Cao Yuan defended his title in the men's 10m platform on Saturday, it gave his country a boost an unprecedented series of gold medals in diving.

China won all eight gold medals awarded at the Olympic Swimming Centre.

China won five golds in each shooting event, table tennis and weightlifting, with China's victory in the team event table tennis giving the country its 300th gold medal in Olympic history.

Gold galore for US on course, but no medal in women's water polo

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record in the 400 meter hurdles, while the US won 14 golds in track and field.

Noah Lyles won a historic thrilling men's 100m and Gabrielle Thomas won the women's 200m. Quincy Hall won the men's 400m in a Stade de France where the American national anthem was gaining popularity.

Gymnastics star Simone Biles added to her growing fame with four more medals, and the swimmers, led by another Olympic great in Katie Ledeckywon eight gold medals.

The men and women's basketball teams won their tournaments, both beating France in the final. The U.S. women survived the biggest challenge to their unprecedented run of eight consecutive Olympic gold medals with a 67-66 won to conclude the competition at the Olympic Games in Paris.

But the US women's water polo team went home empty handed after high expectations.

France exceeds expectations

Led by the brilliant performances of Lon Marchand, who won five medals in total, Les Bleus won one more gold medal than Atlanta in 1996 and almost doubled their total of 33 medals at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Rugby player Antoine Dupont got the ball bouncing by leading France to gold in the rugby sevens, after which Marchand took over.

Heavyweight judo star Teddy Riner added another gold medal to that, as the French judo team took home no fewer than 10 medals.

The men's handball team disappointed, not winning a medal in defending their title, but the women did win silver.

The athletics team only managed to secure one medal in the final phase: Cyrena Samba-Mayela won silver in the women's 110m hurdles on Saturday.

Who else made an impression?

Four of Germany's twelve gold medals were in equestrian sports, with veterans dressage rider Isabell Werth extending her Olympic equestrian record to 14 medals.

Teen sensation Summer McIntosh won three gold swimming medals and one silver medal for Canada, which finished the Games with nine gold medals out of a total of 27 medals.

One of Sweden's four gold medals came from pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, who wowed the 80,000 fans at the Stade de France with break his own world record.

Tennis player Novak Djokovic won an emotional gold medal for Serbia, which once again men's water polo final and finished with three gold medals out of five.

Imane Khelif won one of Algeria's two gold medals, after a tumultuous run at the Games where she held on intensive control about her gender.

Manu Bhaker won two of India's six medals. The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting, with a bronze in the 10-metre air pistol and another medal in the mixed team event.

