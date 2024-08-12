



RICHARDSON, Texas, August 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The University of Texas at Dallas has announced a partnership with the National Cricket League US (NCL US) to host the inaugural Sixty Strikes tournament on Oct 4-14. The event will feature six teams representing top talents from around the world, including international players, coaches and mentors. The team leaders who have already been named include notable cricketers Mohammed Kaif, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammed Amir, Angelo Mathews, Jason Roy, Muhammad the Prophet, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al-Hasan, Shahid Afridi And Kamran AkmalMentors include Dilip Vengsarkar and Zaheer AbbasAnd Vivian Richards And Sanath Jayasuriya were among the coaches mentioned. “Texas is proud to host the first Sixty Strikes tournament,” Texas Governor. Greg Abbott said. “Earlier this year, Texas hosted the first T20 Cricket World Cup in the United Statesand our great state has welcomed Major League Cricket and the National Cricket League US both of which have a presence and teams in North TexasAs cricket expands its global fan base, Texas “Will play a pioneering role in its growth across the country.” The new format of the NCL US sets dynamic standards for cricket. The Sixty Strikes event will feature a shortened 60-ball format known for powerful hitting and high-scoring matches. The fast-paced, action-packed matches typically last around 90 minutes and allow players to be more aggressive while showcasing their skills. Like baseball, cricket is a bat-and-ball sport in which two teams compete to score the most runs. A fly ball caught by a fielder results in an out, while a batted ball that goes out of bounds is worth four or six runs, depending on whether the ball bounced before leaving the field. In cricket, however, balls are pitched rather than thrown, and two batters are on the field at a time. “UT Dallashome to many international students and the Comets Cricket Club, it is the perfect location for NCL US “inaugural season,” said James B. Millikenchancellor of The University of Texas System. “With the popularity of cricket around the world, I share the Texans' enthusiasm for its extensive exposure here. I may not yet understand all the rules, but I am an avid student of the game. I applaud UT Dallas, North Texas and the state for its leadership in attracting another major company.” In preparation for the upcoming event, UT Dallas is undergoing improvements to its facilities, including modernizing the current cricket fieldinstalling lighting and preparing the area for spectators. The seating for the event includes 2,040 grandstand seats and VIP tents. The event will also be streamed for worldwide viewing. “Many in our UT Dallas community plays or follows the game, so it makes sense to bring this innovative tournament to campus,” said the UT Dallas president Richard C. Bensonthe Eugene McDermott Distinguished University Chair of Leadership. “We are excited about the opportunity to host alumni and supporters and introduce newcomers to our university.” In addition to cricket talent, the NCL has US plans to Bollywood and Hollywood entertainers during the tournament. This mix of sports and entertainment is likely to attract a diverse audience and create a unique atmosphere for the matches. “This collaboration between UT Dallas and the NCL US “represents a groundbreaking moment for cricket in the US,” said Arun AgarwalNCL US Chairman. “By combining world-class cricket with first-class entertainment, we will engage a diverse audience and increase the sport's presence in North Texas. Sixty Strikes is going to be a game-changer.” More information about the Sixty Strikes tournament can be found at nclcricket.com. SOURCE University of Texas at Dallas

