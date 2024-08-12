Sports
Predict Every Game on the 2024 WVU Football Schedule (Including the Projected Bowl)
The dog days of summer are thankfully almost over. Soon, you’ll be able to take a break from playing your College Football 25 dynasty to watch the real West Virginia Mountaineers play live when they host top 10 Penn State on August 31st.
How will this year go for Neal Brown and co.? Here is my annual game-by-game prediction for the upcoming season.
8/31 vs Penn State – Loss (0-1)
Believe it or not, I had my doubts about this one. On paper, it’s easy to see the difference between the two teams and think Penn State has this game in the bag. But there’s something about starting the season in Morgantown with a big opponent that makes me believe West Virginia will keep it close the entire game. I wouldn’t be surprised if WVU finds a way to win, but I’m going with my gut.
9/7 vs Albany – Win (1-1)
After winning a total of five games in 2021-22, Albany turned things around in a big way last year. The Great Danes won 11 games and reached the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. This is a much better team than most people think. West Virginia shouldn’t be too concerned about that, but Albany will be ready to play.
9/14 at Pitt – Win (2-1)
The Panthers lost so much talent from last year’s team, a group that only managed to win three. In some cases, you’d think that would be a good thing. But not with the guys they lost in the portal. There are holes everywhere on this roster, and unless West Virginia just goes belly up, Pitt should lose this game by at least two scores.
21/9 vs Kansas – Win (3-1, 1-0)
What a way to kick off Big 12 play, huh? Two years ago, WVU opened play with a home game against Kansas, the week after losing to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. The schedule setup might give you that sick feeling of those two weeks in 2022, but take a deep breath. Things are different. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is a special player, as is running back Devin Neal. The Jayhawks have the talent to win a lot of games this season thanks to a favorable schedule, but they’ll lose what will likely be considered their toughest road game of the year.
10/5 at Oklahoma State – Loss (3-2, 1-1)
For a second, it looked like West Virginia was headed for its second straight win over Oklahoma State. And then the botched punt return happened. The Mountaineers have had so much bad luck in this series and haven’t fared well when they met in Stillwater. Ollie Gordon went nuts on Jordan Lesley’s defense last season and I’d say there’s a good chance history will repeat itself. The Pokes are more experienced and equipped to make a run at the conference crown.
10/12 vs. Iowa State – Win (4-2, 2-1)
This is going to be a really good football game. It has a low-scoring, slug-it-out feel. Anthony Becht, soon-to-be WVU Hall of Famer, will be in town to watch his son Rocco quarterback the Cyclones. I’m curious to see what his game attire will be on this particular Saturday, along with his interests. West Virginia grounds and pounds their way to victory in a hard-fought battle.
10/19 vs. Kansas State – Loss (4-3, 2-2)
I originally went with WVU. But after some thought, I decided to go with K-State. WVU is coming off a physical game against Iowa State and could be feeling the effects of the start of the Big 12 schedule. Plus, Kansas State will be a team in the thick of it again, with an upgrade at quarterback Avery Johnson. Splitting these two home games isn’t the end of the world, considering the opponents.
10/26 at Arizona – Loss (4-4, 2-3)
This is another 50/50 game, if I'm being honest. For months, I've been counting this as a Mighty Mountaineers loss. I'm still leaning toward it, but this game is probably more winnable than you and I think. The Wildcats have a phenomenal QB-WR connection in Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, but they can't rely on just those two all season. This feels like a back-and-forth, high-scoring, “old-fashioned” Big 12 shootout. In that case, I'm giving the home team a slight edge.
11/9 at Cincinnati – Win (5-4, 3-3)
I know what you're thinking, oh boy, the wheels are starting to fall off. RELAX, as the great Aaron Rodgers once said. Assuming the teams I predict WVU to lose to are as good as advertised, it's not like you're underperforming. And as I said with a few of those losses, there's a chance I'm wrong and things look very different at this point in the season. Oh yeah, back to Cincinnati. Uh, yeah… no big deal here. Just write it as a W. The Bearcats are likely to finish in the bottom three of the league.
11/16 vs. Baylor – Win (6-4, 4-3)
Dave Aranda's Bears should be slightly better in 2024, but not so much that they walk into Milan Puskar Stadium and pick up a win. I expect this to be a statement game of sorts for WVU, proving that even though the record isn't quite what they'd hoped for, they're focused on finishing the season strong.
11/23 vs UCF – Win (7-4, 5-3)
Everyone is jumping on the UCF preseason bandwagon. Why? I don’t know. Probably because they drafted former Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson out of the portal and brought back some key skill position guys. Big fuss. Okay, maybe that’s a bit harsh, but I’m just not convinced the Knights are a legitimate contender in 2024. And do you really think Garrett Greene is going to lose the final home game of his career? I don’t think so.
11/30 at Texas Tech – Win 8-4 (6-3)
Texas Tech is in a weird situation. Joey McGuire was expected to turn this around by now, but injuries played a major role in ruining their 2023 campaign. Outside of running back Tahj Brooks, there’s not much to like about this group. Playing in Lubbock is never fun, but for a middling team that might not make it to a bowl game, it shouldn’t be too noisy. West Virginia is coming off its fourth straight win and a second straight top-five finish in the Big 12 Conference.
TaxAct Texas Bowl vs. Missouri – Win (9-4)
Honestly, I hope West Virginia makes it to the Pop-Tarts Bowl because Neal Brown deserves the chance to eat a giant Pop Tart after taking the Mayo dive a year ago. Instead, I think this record lands them in the TaxAct Texas Bowl with an SEC team in Missouri that’s in the middle of the pack. Brown has been successful in bowl games his entire career and will finish the season with a fifth straight win.
Final thoughts
I understand that many people will not be happy with another nine-win season because they expect bigger things like a Big 12 championship or the College Football Playoff. But the reality is that winning nine games on this schedule is far more impressive than the nine wins they had a year ago. This type of season does not mean that West Virginia will never reach those desired destinations under Neal Brown, it just takes time. If things go as I predicted (which they won’t), it will be a big step in putting West Virginia back on the map. This is still a fairly young team and don’t forget that Nicco Marchiol is waiting in the wings and can help the Mountaineers continue their ascent.
