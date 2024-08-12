Tennis Jamaica President Sees Growth in Amateur Series | Sports





John Azar, PRESIDENT of Tennis Jamaica, believes the King Alarm sponsored Amateur Tennis Series has shown signs of significant growth in its first two series. The third edition will take place from August 19 to 23 at the Eric Bell National Tennis Centre and will feature matches in the men's singles, women's singles and mixed doubles categories. “The series has gone from strength to strength, so with each series you see more interest. People can expect more of the same because we expect another excellent series, and it's certainly something that amateur players on the island are looking forward to,” he said. According to Azar, the idea behind creating the series was to raise the level of players and support the growth of local tennis. “This amateur series is for both men and women at all levels. When you put players of the same level together, it becomes extremely competitive. It's just great to see more players on the field and more spectators watching the games,” Azar said. According to Tennis Jamaica tournament director David Sanguinetti, organizers are expecting close to 100 participants for this month's tournament. He added that based on the first two series, everything is going according to plan. “The series is going well and we are excited about it. It has brought out a number of amateur players and they are the driving force behind local tennis and we are looking at around 90 participants in the events,” he said. Sanguinetti added that he expects another high-level series and expects the competitiveness to be raised a notch. Although there will be no players from abroad in the four-part series, the tournament director remains confident that the tournament will continue to showcase high-level tennis among the country's best local talents. “We have four beautiful courses there and the tournament is played at a very high level. The series is very competitive and every player strives to win his or her class. There are no foreign players in the series at the moment, because it is a tournament played only by local players,” Sanguinetti said. [email protected]

