Paris 2024: Raj Kumar's surreal journey to bronze in hockey | Olympic Games

Raj Kumar Pal is overwhelmed by the admiration he has received since landing here on Saturday morning. Sweets, streamers, the sound of dhols, meeting dignitaries, the 26-year-old had never experienced such a welcome. Raj Kumar Pal in action during the Paris Olympics. (Hockey India)

With a gleaming Olympic bronze medal around his neck, he experienced the same thing on Sunday when he travelled to Varanasi. After being honoured by celebrities, the 26-year-old embarked on an hour-long journey to the small village of Karampur in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, his home.

It was an emotional reunion for the family, as his mother and two brothers held the medal and remembered his father, who passed away in 2011, and the hardships that followed.

Raj Kumar was a teenager who had started playing hockey a few years earlier when his father, a truck driver, was killed in a traffic accident. What followed were two years of hardship as the family of four was left without a breadwinner. Hockey had to take a back seat for all three brothers.

Witnessing the financial crisis of the Pal family, who lived in a mud house, Raj Kumar’s mentor and owner of the Karampur hockey academy, Tej Bahadur Singh, decided to intervene. For two years, Tej Bahadur, whose truck Raj Kumar’s father used to drive, supported the Pal family financially, until his eldest brother Jokhan got a job in the army. The situation improved when the second brother Raju got a job in the railways, both because of hockey.

When my brothers started earning money, they told me not to worry about anything and just focus on hockey because hockey got them their jobs. It was only when I was free to play without having to think about my next meal, says Raj Kumar.

Though the Karampur academy had produced around 300 players, none reached the national level until his brother Raju, who was selected for the national camp a decade ago. However, he never made it to the core group and continued to play for the Railways.

But Raj Kumar's skills with the stick impressed scouts from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), who selected him for their regional centre in Lucknow in 2012. It was in the Uttar Pradesh capital that the midfielder really began to develop his game.

After a string of impressive performances on the domestic circuit, it was former Hockey India high performance director David John who spotted Raj Kumar at the Nationals and selected him for the senior national development camp in 2017. Two years later, he was part of the core group before finally making his debut for India in February 2020.

But his failure to play for the Tokyo Olympics made him realise that he needed to improve his game. Raj Kumar knew that his strengths were his attacking instincts, fitness and stickwork, which led India head coach Craig Fulton to place him in a group with Shamsher Singh and Gurjant Singh, with the trio replacing each other in the forward line or attacking midfield position.

But I was weak without the ball, especially in defence. I couldn't follow the structure, said Raj Kumar, who idolises teammate and state compatriot Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Raj Kumar began spending extra sessions on his weakness, watching hours and hours of footage and working with the analytical coach to improve his game. With more games, the midfielder continued to improve to the point that Fulton selected him for the Paris Olympics over more experienced seniors.

In Paris, India captain Harmanpreet Singh finished as the tournament's top scorer thanks to his expertise in penalty corners (PCs). But it was Raj Kumar who continued to earn India PCs during the two weeks in the French capital.

He was particularly brilliant in the quarter-final where India defeated Great Britain despite being reduced to 10 men for three quarters. It was the UP player who scored the winning goal in the shoot-out.

It feels surreal. My family has sacrificed a lot. It was time I paid them back with a medal, he concluded.