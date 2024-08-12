Sports
Two starting running backs Florida Football was scheduled to play will miss the 2024 season
For the most part, the injury bug has avoided Florida Football this training camp. The Gators did lose Jamari Lyon to an apparent leg injury during Saturday's practice match, and Montrell Johnson is out with a knee injury, but they have managed to protect their regular starters from season-ending injuries.
And compared to the injuries to two key players the Gators could be dealing with this season, Florida won't have too many complaints about their situation.
Last weekthe news broke that texas running back CJ Baxter suffered a knee injury during training, tearing his LCL and PCL. Baxter will undergo surgery and miss the 2024 season.
As a true freshman in 2023, Baxter ran 138 times for 659 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 156 yards receiving. He was named the Doak Walker Award watchlist and was a second team all-preseason team. Baxter was one of the top 30 prospects from the class of 2023 and was expected to be a key factor for Texas this season.
Florida plays Texas in Austin on November 9.
Across the road from Austin in College Station, Texas A&M also lost its starting running back last weekend. Ruben Owens suffered a lower body injury, and he is also expected to miss the 2024 campaign.
Owens, also a freshman in 2023, carried the ball 101 times for 385 yards and three touchdowns in his debut campaign. He is a former top 50 talent and this is expected to be a step forward in 2024.
On September 14, Florida plays Texas A&M.
|
Sources
2/ https://hailfloridahail.com/posts/two-starting-running-backs-florida-football-was-supposed-to-face-to-miss-2024-season-01j538yyqays
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Two starting running backs Florida Football was scheduled to play will miss the 2024 season
- Lindsay Wang of the Medical Journal publishes research linking weight loss drugs to reduced cancer risk
- Earthquake hits Los Angeles area
- Pakistani army arrests former intelligence chief
- Labour must embrace a climate income that would enrich us all
- US deploys submarine, accelerates carrier strike group in Middle East
- Narendra Modi shuns Naga issue: NSCN-IM
- Gloucestershire to host Greener Games sustainability conference | News
- China proposes reforms to speed up PLA modernization
- Trump Considers Suing Justice Department Over Mar-a-Lago Raid, Prosecution
- Experts call for detailed review of past projects
- Sreeja Akula to miss Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 due to stress fracture Firstpost