Ryan '21 returns to the field hockey program as an assistant coach





BOSTON Former All-Patriot League star Liz Ryan (CAS'21) has returned to the Boston University field hockey program as an assistant coach, head coach Sally Starr announced on Monday. Since graduating, Ryan has played and coached abroad in Ireland and England, and recently completed a Masters in Sports Performance and Coaching from Dublin City University. Ryan was a member of the 2019-20 U.S. U-21 National Team and received All-Patriot League and NFHCA All-Region honors in her senior year at BU. “I am thrilled to have Liz return to campus as our assistant coach,” Starr said. “She has spent the last three years pursuing her passion for the game in Europe and has built an impressive coaching and playing resume. As an athlete, she was a true Terrier, fast, competitive and loyal. I am excited that she shares those traits with our current athletes and I am confident that she will be an excellent addition to our program.” Ryan achieved her Level 1 coaching accreditation from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Academy through Hockey Ireland last year and is working towards her Level 2 verification through Hockey England. She played two years with the Catholic Institute Hockey Club (CIAC), helping them to finish top of their league in 2022 and win the Division 1 Irish Senior Cup for the first time in club history. In May 2023, Ryan was in the CIAC team that competed at the Club European Championships in Alanya, Turkey. During her career, Ryan served as the Hockey Coordinator at Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ in Limerick, Ireland, and was also the Development Coach for the Munster U21 team in the fall of 2022. This past year, she was a Graduate Hockey Fellow at Oakham School in England. Ryan starred at Hoosick Falls High School in New York before beginning her college career at Albany, where she helped the Great Danes reach the NCAA tournament in 2018. She transferred to BU in 2019 and earned a degree in international relations from the College of Arts & Sciences in 2021.

