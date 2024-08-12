PATH Tennis and Pickleball Camps a Success





The 15th annual Toe River Racqueteers Tennis Camp, hosted by Partners Aligned Toward Health, saw an unprecedented turnout with nearly 100 enthusiastic campers. The four-day camp, held on the tennis courts at Mountain Heritage High School, focused on promoting tennis skills, fostering new friendships, and encouraging physical activity, and was once again a resounding success. Led by Coach Michael Baldwin, a USTPA Master Professional and founder of Tennis Insights, participants of all ages improved their racquet control and volleying techniques, while older participants progressed to playing full tennis matches. The main goal of the camp was to introduce youth to tennis, develop fundamental tennis skills, connect youth with peers, and most importantly, make sure they had fun! After introducing a four-day pickleball camp to the Toe River Racqueteers program last year, the camp doubled in size this summer, reaching a record 83 participants. Participants were introduced to the fast-growing sport of pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. Partners Aligned Toward Health would like to thank the Mountain Air Community Fund for sponsoring this year’s camp. Their support allowed the camp to provide free tennis rackets to all participants. Special thanks also to Mountain Heritage High School for providing a safe and welcoming space for camp. “Coach Mike” Baldwin and Willi Baldwin played a vital role in creating a positive and educational atmosphere at both camps. The success of the camp was also made possible by the efforts of countless dedicated volunteers who ensured an unforgettable experience for all campers. If you would like information about participating in a weekly tennis or pickleball lesson led by Coach Mike and Coach Willi, please contact Coach Willi at 828-208-4438 or [email protected]. For more information about Toe River Racqueteers, check out the details at www.pathwnc.org under the Tennis Camp tab, the Partners Aligned Toward Health Facebook page, email [email protected] or call us at 828-682-7899.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com/2024/08/12/path-tennis-and-pickleball-camps-a-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos