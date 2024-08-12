Growing popularity of Major League Crickets boosts merchandise sales – PPAI





Major League Cricket recently completed its second season and the sport's growing popularity in the United States continues to grow stimulate sales of branded goods. Distributor based in Norwalk, ConnecticutOptamark(PPAI 714796, Standard-Plus), the official licensing partner for MLC, has a extensive promotional program That includes uniforms and fan gear for four of the league's six teams (including current champion Washington Freedom), as well as game-day giveaways. Tarang Gosalia, CEO of Optamark and a self-professed passionate fan of thesecond most popular sport in the worldsays the best-selling merchandise of the past season was the limited edition MI New York shirtsthe blue and gold replica shirts of the first MLC champions. Caps and shirts with the team logo were also bestsellers, Gosalia says. The demand for these items reflects the growing fan base and the deeper connection between teams and their supporters, says Gosalia. We have also seen an increase in custom-designed cricket bats, which is a testament to the desire of fans to not only support their teams but also to be personally involved in the sport. America's Next Big Thing? The first season of MLC exceeded all expectations, generating approximately $8 million in revenue, Forbes reported. According to Gosalia, the second season was an even greater success, with higher viewing figures and greater attendance at the matches. The growing popularity of MLC has led to expansion plans, with four more franchises expected to be added in the near future and the season set to nearly double from 19 games to 34 games by 2025. The Guardian reported. While the next season won’t start until summer 2025, Optamark is playing a critical role in maintaining momentum by focusing on planning and executing marketing campaigns, developing new merchandise lines and strengthening partnerships. Additionally, the distributor works closely with MLC to support its off-season events and community initiatives, helping to maintain fan engagement and further grow the sport's presence in the U.S. Cricket has always had a special meaning to me and it’s a dream come true to be able to contribute to its growth in the US, says Gosalia. It’s exciting to see the sport grow in popularity and to be part of the movement that brings it to new audiences. The journey has been challenging but immensely rewarding

