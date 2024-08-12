4-star defender withdraws from Georgia football





Georgia Football's 2024 class of players took a hit on Sunday when four-star defensive end Christian Garrett announced he was withdrawing from the program. Garrett, who attends local Prince Avenue Christian School, is ranked 138th overall in the 2025 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the 17th defensive lineman and player in the state. Shortly after his withdrawal, the On3 Sports recruitment expert Steve Wiltfong predicted Garrett would flip his commitment to in-state rival Georgia Tech. Garrett initially committed to the Bulldogs on June 9, just after his official visit to Athens. He officially visited the Yellow Jackets on June 14. REQUIRED READING:This Is Why Prince Avenue Football DL Christian Garrett Decided To Commit A Month Early Christian Garrett 247Sports Rankings General : No. 138 in the 2025 recruiting class

: No. 138 in the 2025 recruiting class Position: No. 17 defender

No. 17 defender Stands:No. 17 player from the state of Georgia According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Garrett is the No. 138 player in the class. He is also the No. 17 defensive lineman and No. 17 player from the state of Georgia. Georgia football 2025 recruiting rankings General: No. 4 national

No. 4 national SEC:No. 3 in SEC Georgia's 2025 recruiting classThe Bulldogs, which currently ranks No. 4 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC, trail only Alabama at No. 2 overall and No. 3 LSU. The Bulldogs have 22 commits, including two five-star recruits and 17 four-star recruits. Christian Garrett statistics Last year, Garrett recorded 86 tackles (57 solo, 29 assists), five sacks and 15 quarterback hurries.

