Cincinnati Open 2024 tennis results, ATP WTA schedule

The Cincinnati Open, formerly the Western & Southern Open, celebrates its 125th anniversary and 45th anniversary in Mason, Ohio. The tournament starts Monday.

The final qualifying round is scheduled for Monday, in which eight ATP and WTA players will secure a place in the main tournament.

There will be six ATP main draw matches (two singles, four doubles) in Monday night's session, highlighted by American Tommy Paul (world No. 13), who has just won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. There are 116 participants in the Cincinnati Open who have competed at the Paris Olympics, including 20 medalists and three Opening Ceremony flag bearers.

American Tommy Paul reached the round of 16 of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

Monday night's session also features the 2024 NCAA doubles champions Ohio State's Robert Cash and JJ Tracy against Wimbledon finalists Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

Tickets are still available for Monday evening's session here.

WTA, ATP score Monday at the Cincinnati Open

Flavio Cobolli provides early surprise in main tournament

It took one Center Court match in the ATP main draw for a major upset to occur. Flavio Cobolli knockout american Tommy Paulthe world number 13, who recently reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games last month.

Flavio Cobolli of Italy defeats Tommy Paul of the United States in the first round of the men's singles during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason on Monday, August 12, 2024. Cobolli won 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Robin Montgomery storms into main tournament

Robin Montgomery broke through at Wimbledon last month during a qualifying match, reaching the round of 16. The 19-year-old American did it again on Monday, beating Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the main draw.

Taylor Townsend Dominates on Return to Cincinnati

Number 12 Taylor Townsend played her way into the main draw with a dominant 6-0, 6-3 victory over compatriot Katie Volynets on Monday afternoon. Townsend, a Wimbledon doubles champion earlier this year, won a doubles title at the 2023 Cincinnati Open with partner Alycia Parks.

