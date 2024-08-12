Sports
Cincinnati Open 2024 tennis results, ATP WTA schedule
The Cincinnati Open, formerly the Western & Southern Open, celebrates its 125th anniversary and 45th anniversary in Mason, Ohio. The tournament starts Monday.
The final qualifying round is scheduled for Monday, in which eight ATP and WTA players will secure a place in the main tournament.
There will be six ATP main draw matches (two singles, four doubles) in Monday night's session, highlighted by American Tommy Paul (world No. 13), who has just won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. There are 116 participants in the Cincinnati Open who have competed at the Paris Olympics, including 20 medalists and three Opening Ceremony flag bearers.
Monday night's session also features the 2024 NCAA doubles champions Ohio State's Robert Cash and JJ Tracy against Wimbledon finalists Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.
Tickets are still available for Monday evening's session here.
WTA, ATP score Monday at the Cincinnati Open
Flavio Cobolli provides early surprise in main tournament
It took one Center Court match in the ATP main draw for a major upset to occur. Flavio Cobolli knockout american Tommy Paulthe world number 13, who recently reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games last month.
Robin Montgomery storms into main tournament
Robin Montgomery broke through at Wimbledon last month during a qualifying match, reaching the round of 16. The 19-year-old American did it again on Monday, beating Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the main draw.
Taylor Townsend Dominates on Return to Cincinnati
Number 12 Taylor Townsend played her way into the main draw with a dominant 6-0, 6-3 victory over compatriot Katie Volynets on Monday afternoon. Townsend, a Wimbledon doubles champion earlier this year, won a doubles title at the 2023 Cincinnati Open with partner Alycia Parks.
Jaume Munar upsets Lorenzo Sonego
Spain's Jaume Munar has qualified for the main draw after beating sixth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. American Aleksander Kovacevic also secured a place in the main draw after beating Australian Rinky Hijikata in three sets.
Michaelsen and Borges cruise to ATP main draw
American Alex Michelsen and Portuguese Nuno Borges made quick work of their qualifying opponents on Monday to advance to the main draw. Borges, a day after by eliminating Cincinnati native JJ Wolf, he defeated Aleksander Vukic 7-6 (4), 6-1. Michelsen defeated wildcard Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets.
Lulu Sun reaches WTA main draw
After a qualifying match for the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, Lulu sun (No. 53) from New Zealand qualified for the main draw of the Cincinnati Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.
Former world number 1 Naomi Osaka loses in qualifying
Naomi Osaka, four-time Grand Slam champion and former world number 1, lost to American Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Krueger is making her debut in Cincinnati.
After her maternity leave in 2023, Osaka played in the qualifying rounds of a WTA tournament for the first time since 2018.
Brandon Holt wins US wildcard battle
Brandon Holt is playing in an ATP main draw for the first time since February. The 26-year-old from California defeated fellow Californian Zachary Svajda 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the Round of 64.
Elsewhere on the ATP table, Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka defeated Arthur Cazaux (France) 6-4, 6-4 and France's Corentin Moutet qualified for the main draw by winning in three sets against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.
Top class player Magdalena Frech secures ticket for WTA main tournament
Poland's Magdalena Frech did not lose a single set in the last two days of qualifying and became the first qualifier to secure a place in the main draw on Monday by beating Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-1 on court 10.
Frech, number 50 in the WTA, has shown this year that he can perform well at the right time, reaching the round of 16 in Dubai and the Australian Open.
Frech, France's Varvara Gracheva and Britain's Harriet Dart all qualified for the main tournament with wins on Monday.
How to Watch the Cincinnati Open
Gates at the Lindner Family Tennis Center open at 9:30 a.m. for the day session on Monday, with the first matches scheduled for 11 a.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the evening session, with first-round matches beginning at 6 p.m.
Matches can be watched live on Tennis Channel, while select matches throughout the tournament will be available to watch live on Amazon Prime, Roku, Samsung+, YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live.
How do you get tickets to the Cincinnati Open?
There are still individual tickets available for the rest of the tournament via CincinnatiOpen.com/tickets/Monday Day tickets start at around $70 and night tickets are currently sells for around $55.
Full series and multi-day ticket packages are sold out.
|
