Three Earn Preseason All-CAA Honors; W&M Field Hockey Projected for Second Place in Preseason Poll





Graduated student goalkeeperMaddie Georgeand senior midfielderPiper Friedmanwere both named to the 13-player All-CAA preseason team, while sophomoresJosie Mae Gruendelwas one of seven players named to the honorable mentions list. As a team, the Tribe finished second in the preseason poll by league coaches’ votes, along with Drexel. Both teams received 28 points and two first-place votes. Monmouth, which won the 2023 regular season, was the CAA preseason favorite with 32 points and three first-place votes. No. 4 Northeastern (22), No. 5 Delaware (20), No. 6 Hofstra (10) and No. 7 Towson (7) rounded out the CAA preseason poll. Last season, the Tribe won the program's second CAA title after a 3-2 double-overtime win over Monmouth in the championship. W&M finished 12-9 in 2023, including an NCAA Opening Round victory over MAAC Champion Sacred Heart. The Tribe has qualified in nine of its head coachingTess Ellis's 11 seasons and is 40-24 (.625) in CAA play over that span. George enters her fifth season at W&M as one of the program’s all-time leading goalies. She ranks seventh in Tribe history in shutouts (9), ninth in wins (23), 11th in saves (210), 16th in save percentage (.712) and 17th in goals against average (1.87). George, who was named to the CAA All-Tournament Team last season, closed out 2023 with a career-high and NCAA Tournament-record 16 saves against eventual national champion North Carolina. Friedman was named a Third Team All-American last season after posting 24 points, eight goals and eight assists. She was also named to the All-CAA and NFHCA All-South Region First Teams. She was a big part of the Tribe's postseason run with three goals and three assists in the four games. During her rookie campaign, Gruendel started 15 of 21 games, including all four in the postseason. She scored her first goal of her Drexel career and earned CAA All-Rookie Team honors. In the summer, Gruendel joined George and Friedman to compete in the Senior Nexus Championship. The Tribe opens the season at No. 3 Duke on Friday, August 30 at 2 p.m. The Green and Gold opens their home game on Sunday, September 1 at 1 p.m. against rival Richmond. 2024 CAA Field Hockey Preseason Poll

