Table tennis Cup new partner AST





The head of the Czech Table Tennis Association and representatives of the Table Tennis Cup signed a memorandum of cooperation for a period of 2 years. The company, which has been cooperating in a similar way with, for example, the German Table Tennis Federation (DTTB) since the beginning of the summer year and is thus a partner of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU).



It has now become the official partner of the ESK table tennis association and the official partner of the ESK Extraliga. We are pleased to announce that the representatives of the Table Tennis Cup company have signed a cooperation agreement with the Saxon Table Tennis Association (AST) for a period of 2 years. We are proud of this partnership, which allows us to promote table tennis throughout the Czech Republic and raise awareness of the sport we love. We want to reach out to the game and especially to the young generation, so that they can compete, improve their technique and have the ambition to become professionals. The key to this cooperation with AST is the popularization of table tennis in the Czech Republic. We agreed that all Table Tennis Cup tournaments will be included in the official calendar of Czech competitions on the website https://www.ping-pong.cz/cast/events. All matches at the Czech Table Tennis Cup tournaments will be evaluated according to the criteria of the AST STR team. Tournaments of the best games of the country, the Table Tennis Cup AST Masters, including the matches of the Czech national team, will be organized regularly. And we will inform all table tennis fans about it. We are convinced that regular tournaments will help to maintain a high level of play and increase competitiveness. Table Tennis Cup is proud to be the official partner of Extraliga in the Czech Republic. Let's look into the future with the door, let's hurry up and work together in the long term! Follow us and let's play table tennis together, The representatives of the Table Tennis Cup company issued an official statement after the signing of the memorandum.

