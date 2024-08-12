Sports
Graham Thorpe's wife reveals England cricket legend committed suicide after struggling with depression and anxiety
In short:
The wife of recently deceased England cricketer Graham Thorpe has revealed that he committed suicide after a long battle with depression and anxiety.
According to Thorpe's wife Amanda, he has tried “lots of treatments” to improve his mental health.
Thorpe was a regular in the England Test side between 1993 and 2005, scoring 6,744 runs in 100 Test matches.
Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe has committed suicide after suffering from depression and anxiety, his wife Amanda has revealed.
Tributes poured in last week after news broke that Thorpe had died at the age of 55.
Amanda Thorpe has now told The Times newspaper: “Graham had suffered from severe depression and anxiety in recent years, leading to him making a serious attempt to take his own life in May 2022, resulting in a lengthy stay in intensive care.
“Despite having a wife and two daughters who he loved and who loved him, he never got better. He had been so ill recently and he truly believed that we would be better off without him. We are devastated that he responded to that and took his own life.
“Despite glimpses of hope and the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times became very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many treatments, but sadly none seemed to really work.
“Graham was known as someone who was very strong mentally on the field and he was in good physical health. But mental illness is a real illness and can affect anyone.”
Thorpe was a regular in the England team, first as a batsman between 1993 and 2005 and then for 12 years in various coaching roles.
A stylish and fluent top-order batter, Thorpe played 100 Tests for England, scoring 16 centuries, including his debut against Australia at Trent Bridge.
His 6,744 runs came at an excellent average of 44.66 at a time when England were struggling. But the courageous left-handed Thorpe was the key to his country's gradual improvement. He was also capped 82 times in one-day internationals for 2,380 runs.
