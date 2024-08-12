Tarleton Football is ranked 21st in the AFCA FCS Coaches Preseason Poll









STEPHENVILLE, Texas Tarleton State football is once again at the top of the rankings for the 2024 season, with the American Football Coaches Association ranking the Texans No. 21 in Monday's FCS Top 25 Preseason Poll. The AFCA is the third organization to place Tarleton State in a preseason top 25 poll. The Texans were ranked No. 21 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 poll earlier this month and No. 19 in Craig Haley's 2024 FCS Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings on Opta Analyst in May. Tarleton State is one of two teams from the state of Texas (Incarnate Word, No. 15) ranked in the AFCA FCS Top 25 Preseason Poll. The Texans are also one of two teams from the United Athletic Conference ranked in the preseason poll (Central Arkansas, No. 13). The Texans, who have the highest winning percentage in the state of all D1 and D2 programs in Texas since 2018, finished second in the United Athletic Conference in 2023. Head Coach Todd Whitten was named UAC Coach of the Year, his fifth Coach of the Year award. Tarleton State won the final four games of the 2023 season and finished with its best record in the NCAA Division I Era at 8-3. After defeating in-state rival Abilene Christian in the season finale for the first time since 2013, Tarleton State finished with the third-best winning percentage of any reclassifying school since 2004 at .610. The Texans also became just the fourth reclassifying team in NCAA Division I to record eight or more wins in a single season. Tarleton State was projected to finish second in the UAC preseason poll behind Central Arkansas, and would collect five preseason All-Conference honors in the process. Senior running back Kayvon Britten was named UAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year en route to Preseason All-Conference Offensive Team honors at senior wide receiver Darius Kuiper and senior center Teuhema came Defensive lineman Brandon Tolvert was named to the Preseason All-Conference Defensive Team and return specialist DeAngelo Rosemond received Preseason All-Conference Special Teams honors. Britten and Cooper were also named Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-Americans, and Britten was also named to the Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List. The Texans, who will play their first season as a full NCAA Division I program in 2024, open the season against McNeese on Saturday, August 24 at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium before a national audience televised on ESPN2. Season tickets start at just $150 and are available to purchase now via TarletonSports.com/Tickets or by visiting the Tarleton Ticket Office in person, located on the west side of Memorial Stadium. Single-game tickets are on sale the week of each Monday home game.

