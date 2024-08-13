Which Kraken players are in the NHL's Top 200 Fantasy Hockey rankings?





The Top 200 Fantasy Hockey Player Rankings for the 2024-2025 season have been announced on NHL.com and the top 10 consists of: Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs David Pastrnak, RW, BOS Leon Draisaitl, C/LW, EDM Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR Mikko Rantanen, RW, COL Brady Tkachuk, C/LW, OTT Sidney Crosby, C, PIT Four Seattle players are on the list, but we'll save you the time of scrolling and post the results here: #120 Brandon Montour – The Kraken acquired Montour shortly after the defenseman celebrated winning the Stanley Cup with his former team, the Florida Panthers. Montour had 11 points, 8 assists and 3 goals during last season's playoff run. Sam Navarro / USA Today #160 Jared McCann – The Kraken's left winger led Seattle in points with 62 for the season with 33 assists and 29 goals in the regular season. #174 Eeli Tolvanen – The 25-year-old Finnish forward for the Kraken has scored 16 points in his last two seasons with the Kraken. The Kraken have extended Tolvy's contract for another two years. #175 Oliver Bjorkstrand – The only Kraken player to make the NHL All Star Game last season. Bjorkstrand led in assists with 39 and was second in points with 59. Be sure to bookmark THN's Seattle Kraken site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, analysis and much more.

