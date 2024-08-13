Olympian Sreeja Akula ruled out of 2024 Ultimate Table Tennis due to stress fracture | Other sports news





Sreeja Akula, who achieved her highest ever ranking of world number 22 after her valiant efforts during the Summer Games, was set to play for Jaipur Patriots, one of the two newcomers in the tournament. Indian rower Sreeja Akula. (Photo: UTT Media) New Delhi: Young Indian paddler Sreeja Akula has been ruled out of the fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), which begins on August 22. The 26-year-old suffered a stress fracture and has been advised to take rest after a hectic season at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Akula, who reached her highest career ranking of World No.22 after her valiant efforts at the Summer Games, was set to play for Jaipur Patriots – one of the two new entrants to the tournament. However, the Telangana-based paddler will not be available for the franchise in their inaugural season as professional pundits have asked her to take at least six weeks of rest. Read also “I regret to inform you that I have been diagnosed with a stress fracture and have been advised by my doctor to take a six-week rest. This unfortunately means that I will not be able to participate in the UTT,” Sreeja said in a press release from the tournament organizers. Sreeja was part of Dabang Delhi TTC last season before being roped in for the Patriots, where their Indian team is competing in the 8-team tournament. Tamil Nadu's Nithyashree Mani, who won the U-19 girls' singles in 2022, has been named as Sreeja's replacement in the six-member Jaipur Patriots squad. South Korean world number 89 Cho Seungmin (men's singles) and Thai world number 53 Suthasini Sawettabut (women's singles) are the two foreign signings for the Patriots. Hyderabad-based S Fidel R Snehit, the former junior champion, will be the Indian face for the franchise. Ronit Bhanja and Moumita Dutta complete their team. UTT season 5 in Chennai The ultimate table tennis competition has been moved to southern India for the first time, with the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai set to host all the matches from August 22 to September 7. Goa Challengers are the reigning champions, while Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots make their debuts in India's franchise table tennis tournament. Next article

