New coach leads PC tennis

Parkers Chapel enters the tennis season as the reigning 2A state champions for both girls and boys. The Lady Trojans have won five straight state titles, all under Coach Casey Rapp.
Rapp stepped down after last season to start the tennis program at South Arkansas College. Julie Battisto takes over the program, where expectations are high.
What's it like to take charge of a championship team?
In two words – terrifying and humbling, Battisto said. I have so much respect for Casey. He is a great friend and was a favorite colleague. My middle son has played for Casey since his freshman year and was devastated not to have his last season as coach.
I had no plans to coach tennis, but when a few of the returning players, including my two sons, asked me, I couldn't turn it down. In a strange turn of events, I now coach for a program that I was on the very first team for 33 years ago.
Battisto said she will call on Rapp's experience from the start as she tries to keep Parkers Chapel at the top of the 2A tennis team.
I constantly ask Casey for advice and he has promised that he would never let me or the team down if we ever needed him, she said.
I feel the constant pressure to keep this team at the top. My philosophy is to always approach every game as an underdog and show them that we deserve to be at the top.
The Lady Trojans graduated a number of seniors, including three All-Staters, but Tatum Watson, who won All-State as a doubles player last year, is back. Watson will play singles this season.
The Lady Trojans' top four girls are Watson, Eva Goodwin, Krista Rivers and Zonasia Pumphrey, along with Tessa Tanner, Lexie Morgan, Delaney Mason, Janelle Drummond, Anniston Gilmore and Jade Stewart.
The best boys from 1 to 6 are: Jordis Battisto, Jack Battisto, Brayden Latino, Ayden Rainwater, Parker Thomas and Reynolds Carter, along with Christian Word, Drew Mason, Landen Rivers and Carter Braswell.
The new talent on this team is absolutely incredible. There is no limit to what they can achieve, said Coach Battisto. I am impressed every practice by someone who has improved their game in some way. There is no one I would rule out when it comes to success on the field. My returning players are even better than last year and I have a couple of unexpected additions on the girls side in Krista Rivers and Zo Pumphrey who make me smile every time I watch them play.
Parker's Chapels roster will feature many young players new to college tennis. The coach said she is pleased with the leadership the upperclassmen have shown.
Tatum Watson and (Eva) Goodwin are great mentors to all my young and new female athletes, she said. Jordis and Jack Battisto have the drive to be the best, but always have the time to put in the extra work for the new male players. As a coach and parent, I couldn’t be more proud of how they’ll meet up and play with other guys for hours without me asking.
I have watched the team that was heavy on senior talent last year for the past three years and I was initially very intimidated by the rebuilding of this team with mostly new, young talent. However, I have never been disappointed by what I see from this team on the field. Every player from 1 to 10 and above has an important role to play in this team and everyone brings their own facet of talent.
A team with a new coach, an unproven squad and a target?
The goal for this team? I have so many. It’s pretty hard to narrow it down, Battisto said. Each player is placed where they are with in mind who they’re going to compete against at the state level. I always analyze who I think will be most effective where. So I think my main goal is to put them in a position where they can prove to themselves and all of their competitors that they’re a new team, but they have the talent to be successful.
Parkers Chapel opens the season on August 20 in Fordyce.
