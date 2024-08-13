Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: #20 Chase Bradley





The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration of Mile High Hockey staff members. Six writers have ranked players under the age of 25 in the Colorado Avalanche organization as of August 1, 2024. Now we count down the 25 ranked players. Chase Bradley is another NCAA player who signed with the Colorado Avalanche organization after college. He wasn't undrafted, however, as Bradley was a 2020 seventh-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings who went unsigned. The 22-year-old forward played three seasons with the UConn Huskies before signing a two-year entry-level contract with Colorado on July 2 of this year. Bradley completed his three years at UConn with a total of 95 GP, recording 25G and 26A for a total of 51 points in his NCAA career. Prior to playing in the NCAA, Bradley played three seasons in the USHL, two of which he spent with the Omaha Lancers and the other with the Sioux City Musketeers. In his two seasons with the Lancers, he played in 71 games and recorded 10G and 13A grades for a total of 23 points. With the Musketeers, he played in 52 games and recorded 22G and 18A grades for 40 points. Bradley attended the Avalanche Development Camp earlier this summer and his skating was something that immediately stood out. He already looks like exactly the type of player that Colorado wants on their roster due to his strong skating skills. If he can continue to develop his game, he will hopefully become a valuable player for Colorado due to his skating and scoring ability. 2024 Top 25 Under 25 #T-21 Louka Cloutier #T-21 Kevin Mandolese #23 Zakhar Bardakov #24 Taylor Makar #25 Maros Jedlicka

