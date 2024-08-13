England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life after struggling with depression and anxiety, his wife reveals





File photo of Graham Thorpe during nets training at Edgbaston, Birmingham | Photo credit: Action Images via Reuters

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe has committed suicide after struggling with depression and anxiety caused by his ill health for the past two years, his wife Amanda has revealed. The 55-year-old died on August 5. Thorpe's death was announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board and now his wife has revealed in an interview with former England captain Michael Atherton that he fought a long mental and physical battle with himself before taking his own life. “Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better,” Thorpe's wife was quoted as saying The Times. “He had been so ill recently that he was truly convinced that we would be better off without him. We are devastated that he responded to that and took his own life.” A ceremony in memory of Thorpe was held last Saturday before the match between Farnham Cricket Club and Chipstead Cricket Club. The ceremony was attended by his wife and their daughters Kitty (22) and Emma (19). “In recent years, Graham suffered from severe depression and anxiety, leading to him making a serious attempt to take his own life in May 2022, resulting in a lengthy stay in intensive care,” she said. His wife said that despite his work assignments, Thorpe was still suffering. “Despite glimmers of hope and the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times became very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many treatments, but unfortunately none of them seemed to really work,” she said. The report states that the family is considering setting up a foundation in his name. According to Thorpe's daughter Kitty, at one point he was “not the same person anymore” and saw “no way out”. “He loved life and he loved us, but he just couldn't see a way out. It was heartbreaking to see how withdrawn he had become,” she said. “It was strange to see this person trapped in Dad's body, which is why we are so glad that the many reflections were about his life before this disease took over. “I'm glad everyone remembers him that way, and rightly so, as the complete character that he was,” Kitty added. People who are in distress or have suicidal tendencies can seek help and guidance by calling 104 or one of the numbers below:

