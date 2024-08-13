Florida Tennis Promotes Jeremy Bayon to Associate Head Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. Head Coach Roland Thornqvist has announced the promotion of Jeremy Bayon to Associate Head Coach prior to the 2024-25 season. Bayon joined the Florida women's staff as an assistant coach in January 2023 and has been promoted to Head Coach after two seasons Roland Thornqvist .

“We are super excited to announce Jeremy's promotion. His work ethic, dedication, leadership and ability to find ways to make us better makes this a no-brainer,” said Coach Thornqvist.

Coach Jeremy Bayon has an extensive college coaching resume and has been a crucial part of Florida’s success in both the men’s and women’s tennis programs. Bayon was no stranger to Gainesville when he joined Thornqvist’s staff in 2023, having spent nine years as an assistant coach for Florida’s men’s team under Andy Jackson from 2003-2012. During that time, the Gators made a Final Four appearance (2005) and won two SEC Tournament championships (2005 and 2011).

The Gators were also ranked in the top 10 in the country during eight of Bayon's nine seasons at Florida. In terms of player development, Coach Bayon helped produce 15 All-Americans and three SEC Players of the Year during his time at Florida.

After his initial stint at Florida, Bayon coached at Butler, IUPUI, Nebraska and Georgia Southern. His final stop before returning to Gainesville was as the head coach of Georgia Southern from 2021-2023.

Jeremy Bayon continues to be an integral part of the Florida tennis team through his recruiting efforts, passion for the Gators and leadership skills. His new position as Associate Head Coach will only further elevate the program as they seek another national championship this season.

