Utah Hockey Club Shares Renderings of Training Facility, Plans for I-15 Bridge

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Utah Hockey Club’s training facility in the Shops at South Town took place this week. It wasn’t just a matter of pomp and circumstance, but it was also that: golden shovels were placed and countless photos were taken.

It was also a statement of intent from both Sandy City and the Smith Entertainment Group: they plan to make the 275-acre site the centerpiece of the redevelopment of the southern Salt Lake Valley.

This is the perfect intersection of East, South, North and West in this state. It's something I drive by every day, SEG and Utah Hockey Club owner Ryan Smith said Monday. We can all see that the retail world has changed a little bit. We plan on not just stopping at the ice center here, but making this a destination where people can come and interact with the NHL brand.

With that goal in mind, officials this week shared their visions for new entertainment options, restaurants, affordable housing and a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 15.

The first project on the site, however, will be the ice center. SEG, which completed its purchase of the Sandy Mall earlier this month, will build the Utah Hockey Club’s offices and workspaces in the area immediately adjacent to the former Macy’s department store and the sustainable art exhibit Dreamscapes. But the building will be expanded to add two new rinks where a parking lot currently faces 10600 South.

The facility is being built by Layton Construction, with Babcock Design designing the building. It is scheduled to be completed in October 2025, when the hockey team will begin occupying it for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Renderings of the Utah Hockey Club's new training facility and offices released Monday. (Smith Entertainment Group)

The city and the teams plan to use the rinks 24 hours a day, Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski said. When the NHL team needs them for practice, the pros will skate there; at other times, officials hope the rinks will be used by youth and adult hockey leagues. The Utah Hockey Club (the final name has yet to be determined) also will have its players’ locker room, recreation rooms and work spaces in the complex.

There's more to come

During conversations with those present at the groundbreaking ceremony, and in particular with Sandy City administrators, it became clear that there were bigger plans for the site.

Smith Entertainment Group made it clear to mall owners other than the Dreamscapes owners, who were asked to vacate their space in May, that they would not be displaced, according to a memo sent last Friday and first obtained by KSL. In the memoSEG said the mall’s current management team would remain in place and the sale would not impact day-to-day operations. Construction also would not have an expected impact on parking or traffic flows in the area, SEG said.

The reception (among retailers in the mall) has been extremely positive, said Jim Olson, SEG's project manager for the Shops at South Town. “We're going to have a lot of community activation. We're going to bring people into the space. They can come here for hockey practice and then go shopping or eat or do whatever you know they need to do or want to do while practice is going on. We're not going to touch any of the existing retail areas that are currently being managed. … All we know is that we're complementing this entire area.

However, Zoltanski referred to discussions the city has had with SEG about the further development of the area.

In the long term, of course, we know this is a property that is ripe for economic redevelopment of shopping, entertainment, restaurants, housing, public transportation, we are ready for it, the mayor said. What makes shopping centers and malls successful in America are the ones that are resilient, the ones that can plan and adapt to new consumer habits, changing business models, and we will see that here at South Town Mall.

Zoltanski was referring to a proposed pedestrian bridge that would run from the South Jordan Frontrunner station on the west side of Interstate 15 to the Shops at South Town on the east side of the freeway.

Funding for that bridge has already been allocated by the Utah State Legislature in HB-488 contingent on the Salt Lake County Council approving a 0.2 percent increase in sales and use taxes. If approved, about $50 million would go toward construction of the bridge over I-15.

That's what this area needs to truly realize the economic promise of connecting the community with public transportation and walkability, Zoltanski said.

The city's goal is to begin construction on the bridge as soon as possible, but officials say that still likely means a wait of at least two years using city terminology.

Entertainment, dining, walkability, affordable housing. That's all planned, and that's why we're so excited to now be able to bring all of those planning elements together, Zoltanski said.

Olson, the SEG executive responsible for the project, would not provide further details about his company's future plans for the site.