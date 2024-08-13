Ben Stokes injures himself in pointless hundred, one of the dumbest moments in English cricket

Any A-level economics student will tell you all about the idea of ​​opportunity cost. Put simply, if you’ve spent a certain amount of money on a pint of beer, you can’t use that to buy multiple packets of crisps. The opportunity cost of The Hundred has been horrendous for English cricket since it began three years ago. You can’t have high-quality, serious (i.e. first-class) matches at the same time as your best cricketers are playing Mickey Mouse matches for the amusement of nine-year-olds. And now we know there’s an even worse cost.

When Ben Stokes was stretchered off the field at Old Trafford on Sunday with a suspected hamstring injury, the opportunity cost of his appearance to add some glamour to Northern Superchargers was made painfully clear. Stokes is highly unlikely to play on the same ground on Wednesday when England take on Sri Lanka in the first match of their three-match series. In fact, it is highly unlikely he will be able to play in any of the three Tests, so closely spaced are they.

So The Hundred a format is doomed in my view due to the complete lack of interest from the rest of the world, with the slightly less absurd T20 reigning supreme and dealing a triple blow to serious cricket in this country. England have lost a great batsman, a piercing bowler and an adventurous captain, all because the money-hungry imbeciles who run professional cricket thought it was a good idea to showcase him in a completely pointless match on a Sunday night. Why is this nonsense allowed to happen?

The reasoning behind The Hundred was that it would make people who weren’t interested in cricket interested in it, which is a bit like saying that if you read Mills & Boon novels avidly you will become a fan of George Eliot, Flaubert and Dostoevsky. One or two may be, most won’t; and so the great game of cricket is sacrificed to provide the lightest of light entertainments, a form of the game whose absurdities don’t prevent it from causing serious harm.

There is currently a desperate attempt to increase interest and investment in The Hundred. In a few weeks even the MCC members, the standard-bearers of the tradition, will have to decide whether their venerable club should take a heavily subsidised stake in the format. I sincerely hope they won’t, and that is only partly because it is so obviously not in the interests of the sport. The Hundred is scheduled to run until 2028, when the current television deal with Sky expires. India, because of its enormous wealth in this respect, controls the future of short-form cricket. Their own T20 is the most successful in the world and the format has now been exported all over the world, particularly to the United States. The Hundred is, quite simply, the Betamax of white-ball cricket to T20s VHS. It will suffer the same fate.

The decline in the standard of Test cricket is rapidly dying, and it may be a higher priority for the game’s governing bodies to do what they can to stop it. The recent West Indies series may have been an embarrassment for the tourists, but it was another handful of nails in the coffin of the game’s highest form. I have searched in vain for anyone to predict a thrilling series with Sri Lanka, and although Stokes is unlikely to play, perhaps the sides could be levelled out a little. At least this is not an August completely without first-class cricket to watch, as was shamefully the case last year. But what happened to Stokes, with England being robbed of their star cricketer for the most senseless of reasons just before a Test series, should be a further warning to those in charge that they need to think much more strategically about the future of cricket.

It may well be that Test cricket has to be reduced to just half a dozen countries if it is to survive; but if it is to work, there has to be a shift in the balance in those countries. It means more first-class cricket and less white-ball. It means making the first-class game more dynamic, perhaps attracting younger people by giving free tickets to full-time students, who would not be robbing anyone else of a seat. But it also means considering two codes, as I have been arguing in these pages for years, so that men who are essential to our Test team do not paralyse themselves in a Mickey Mouse contest and prevent themselves from taking part. We could carry on like this, and I fear we will, but the game as we know it will soon be dead if we do.