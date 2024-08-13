AP Top 25 preseason college football rankings: Georgia No. 1 in poll dominated by SEC, Big Ten

Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll for the college football season, which released on mondayIt's the second year in a row and third time overall that the Bulldogs have opened the season ranked No. 1. They finished No. 13 from the top spot in 2008 and No. 4 in 2023.

Their recent national championships in 2021 and 2022 were won over No. 5 and No. 3, respectively.

Georgia received 46 of the 62 first-place votes, while No. 2 Ohio State had 15 and No. 3 Oregon had one. Texas and Alabama rounded out the top five, with Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan and Florida State completing the top 10.

No. 6 is Ole Miss's highest preseason ranking since 1970; the Rebels haven't finished in the top five since 1962. At No. 9, Michigan has the lowest ranking for a reigning national champion since Auburn started the 2011 season at No. 23.

Washington, which lost to Michigan in the national title game, is unranked. It is the first time in the BCS/CFP era that a national title game participant began the following season unranked (TCU began 17th and finished unranked last year).

Others who received votes: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise State 47, SMU 33, Iowa State 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian State 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1

New era for rankings

The conference realignment has led to the consolidation of top teams into what is now a Power 4, with the SEC and Big Ten establishing their own tier above the ACC, and the Big 12 and Pac-12 disappearing altogether.

It’s a gulf reflected in the preseason Top 25, which features a whopping nine SEC teams ranked, all in the top 20. The Big Ten has six, the Big 12 has five and the ACC has four, with independent Notre Dame also ranked. No team from the Group of 5 made the top rankings.

What's most striking is the top spot in the rankings: eight of the top nine teams play in the SEC or Big Ten, with the exception of independent Notre Dame.

GALLING DEEPER What the AP Top 25 Says About CFB in 2024: Is Ohio State a Better Bet Than No. 1 Georgia?

What CFP Would Look Like Using Pre-Season AP Poll

While the SEC and Big Ten dominate, only the champion of each team can secure a top-four spot and a bye in the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff.

The top four teams will advance to the top four conference champions, with a fifth conference champion also receiving a CFP bid. Teams seeded No. 5 through No. 8 will host first-round CFP games. Notre Dame, which does not have a conference championship game to play in, cannot receive a first-round bye.

Here's what the 12-team CFP would look like based on the preseason AP rankings:

1. Georgia (SEC)

2. Ohio State (Big Ten)

3. Florida State (ACC)

4. Utah (Big 12)

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Boise State (Mountain West)

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Michigan

No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 Penn State

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Notre-Dame

Despite being ranked 10th and 12th respectively, Florida State and Utah were still placed among the top four teams as conference champions.

Boise State is the final automatic candidate to become the top team from the Group of 5 to receive votes. Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss were scheduled to host first-round games. No. 11 Missouri was skipped from the 12-team field after being overtaken by conference champions Utah and Boise State.

Who is underestimated and who is overrated?

Overrated: The teams with the largest gaps between the poll and my ballot are No. 6 Ole Miss (which I put at No. 12) and No. 11 Missouri (which I put at No. 20). While the SEC is more crowded than ever with 16 teams, there are only so many wins to be had.

It's inevitable that some of the higher-ranked teams will fall a bit. I simply rank SEC teams higher, like No. 13 LSU (ninth on my ballot), with a great offensive line protecting promising QB Garrett Nussmeier, and No. 20 Texas A&M (17th on my ballot), with a potentially dominant defense under Mike Elko.

I also didn't rank USC and Iowa, instead choosing to favor Memphis and Boise State from the Group of 5.

Underestimated: I have two teams that are five spots higher on my ballot than they are in the poll. One is No. 18 Kansas State, which I have ranked 13th, as Utah’s biggest challenger in the new Big 12 behind a breakout QB in Avery Johnson. The other is No. 19 Miami, which I have ranked 14th.

This is Miami's best chance yet to win the ACC title in 20 years, thanks in part to an influx of talent that includes Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward and Oregon State transfer running back Damien Martinez.

What to watch in week 1

The first team to enter is No. 10 Florida State, which travels to Ireland to take on Georgia Tech in Week 0 on August 24.

The first full week, Labor Day weekend, features three games between ranked teams: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 Clemson in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 31, plus No. 23 USC vs. No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 1.

