Randt and Thorfinnson return to lead the girls tennis team





The Minnewaska Area girls tennis team is the first Laker sports team to begin its season this fall. The Lakers, who finished 12-7 overall last year, will open the season on Friday, Aug. 16 in the Park Rapids Area quadrangular. The Lakers won their ninth straight WCC title last fall with a perfect 8-0 record. Minnewaska Area earned third place in the Section 6A Tourney last year, defeating Sauk Centre in the first round before losing to NLS in the semifinals. NLS, the runner-up, defeated Osakis in the finals to earn a state berth. Tara Reichmann is back to coach the Lakers this year. She will be coaching her 25th season as the girls tennis coach. She has an overall score of 365-155 as the girls tennis coach and 162-133 as the boys tennis coach, for an overall score of 527-288. Five Lakers were named to the 2023 All-WCC girls tennis team and all return to the team this fall: Alia Randt, Olivia Danielson, Avarie Uhde, Rachel Rankin and Megan Thorfinnson. One of the highlights of last season was Megan Thorfinnson and Alia Randt finishing third in the Section 6A doubles tournament, missing out on state by one win. They should be one of the top teams in the section again this year. Alia Randt, who played first singles for most of the season, and Megan Thorfinnson, who played second singles, had the Lakers' best records last season with 17-8 records, while Addy Heid (16-5) and Rachel Rankin (16-7) both finished the season with 16 wins. Thorfinnson is 62-36 overall for her career, while Randt is 58-40. Minnewaska Area had eight players with at least 10 wins last year: Katie Sorenson and Katy Vold both had 13-9 marks and Olivia Danielson and Avarie Uhde both had 13-10 marks. While other players can earn a starting spot or move from singles to doubles or vice versa, the Lakers have their first through fourth singles players from last year (Randt, Thorfinnson, Rankin and Heid, respectively) returning, and most of the doubles players return as well. Danielson and Avarie Uhde played in first doubles, Sorenson and Vold are in second doubles, and Kaylen Blair (8-9), Norah VanZee (5-2) and McKenna Uhde (1-4) all played in third doubles last year, along with Brianna Erickson, the only player to graduate from last year's team.

