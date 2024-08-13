Montes hopes success at Ohio State will inspire more Venezuelans to play hockey





“Max is one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached,” said Matt Murray, Jr. Admirals president of hockey operations. “He was a young 2003 [birth year] and played with his brother at U-16. He still led our team in scoring. He was a smart, cerebral player for us, a smaller kid who could make plays against juniors in high school.” After playing one game with Dubuque of the United States Hockey League in 2019-20, he joined the team full-time for the 2020-21 season. Kalle Larsson, then Dubuque's president of hockey operations and now senior director of player development for the Edmonton Oilers, liked that Montes' versatility allowed him to play any forward role on the roster. “He's got a lot of skill and he's really smart,” said Kirk MacDonald, who coached Montes at Dubuque in 2022-23. “I think he's given himself a chance to play at the next level if he learns how to manage the game. He's got elite skating ability. He can compete on every shift. He's got a chance to go pro and have a good career.” Montes’ transition to the USHL was challenging; he had 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 44 games in 2020-21. But he credited his three seasons in Dubuque with becoming a more versatile player. He had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 60 games in 2021-22, and 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 59 games in 2022-23. His freshman season in college followed a similar pattern: he didn't score many points early on, but didn't play his best hockey until late in the season. “You get into the Big Ten, the best league in college hockey, and it takes a while to find your groove,” Rohlik said. “As the year went on, you saw his maturity and confidence grow. He had that bravado. … You have to want the puck and be involved. He brings that short-range quickness, good hands and good offensive instincts.” Said Montes: “I figured out how to play, and that's using my speed a lot, moving the puck quickly and being very agile. My game became more of a 200-foot game. Towards the end of the year, I moved to the middle. I love playing the middle. I love catching the puck with some speed in the middle.” He also enjoys playing hockey in college, something he's wanted to do since he was in freshman year and his junior hockey team was chosen to play during the halftime break at a University of Wisconsin game.

