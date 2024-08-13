2024 College Football Championship Odds: Best Bets, Predictions, and Expert Picks

American football is back and the question on everyone's mind is: who will win the College Football Playoff?!

This year, the road to the national championship looks different, as for the first time in the sport's history, a 12-team playoff will take place.

The reigning champion is Michiganbut coach Jim Harbaugh traded Ann Arbor for Los Angeles, and the team lost several top players to the draft, including quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Can Big Blue win back-to-back titles? Or is another team poised to take the top prize?

And what about looking at the landscape from a betting perspective? Which team presents the perfect combination of talent, ceiling and return on investment?

That's why we've called in our betting experts to find out who they think will be the winners of the upcoming season.

Our experts Chris “The Bear” Fallica , Sam “Sammy P” Panajotovich, Geoff Schwartz , Jason McIntyre, Patrick Everson and Will Hill are here for you.

Let's take a look at their title choices.

Chris “The Bear” Fallica

Georgia: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Georgia could have easily won a third consecutive national title last year, but injuries and other problems struck at the wrong time.

The Bulldogs suffered their only loss of the season in the SEC Championship Game. People are excited about the expansion of the playoffs, and rightly so. But that doesn’t mean the field of potential champions is any bigger. The list of teams that can win the national title is still short, and Georgia is either 1A or 1B on that list.

The Dawgs are deep, talented, and will be in the playoffs. Buy this ticket and hold on to it until December, knowing you'll have it in the future.

PICK: Georgia (+300) to win College Football Playoff

CFB Preview: Ohio State, University of Georgia or the Field?

Sam “Sammy P” Panajotovich

LSU: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Georgia and Ohio State are popular choices, you understand.

I recently went to South Point in Las Vegas and spoke with sportsbook director Chris Andrews. He is offering a prop on Ohio State and Georgia against “The Field” to win it all. Andrews opened -110 each way, wrote his first bet on the favorites and now he is at -125 on “The Field.”

I would put that OSU-UGA combo at plus money, but let's dig a little deeper into this story. By my numbers, LSU is favored in every game. The Tigers get Ole Miss, Alabama, and Oklahoma at home, and their game against Texas A&M in late October is the toughest road game. I believe LSU's defense will be improved from last year, and there is never a shortage of skill and speed at the offensive skill positions.

Garrett Nussmeier has big shoes to fill at quarterback, replacing Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, but he can just run it. I'll take it 20-1.

PICK: LSU (+2000) wins College Football Playoff

Geoff Schwartz

Georgia: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

The 12-team playoff may allow more teams to get in on the action, but it will only benefit the teams with the most depth. Those teams would be Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and a few other contenders. I'm going with Georgia because the Bulldogs are a well-rounded team with a quarterback who has serious top-of-the-draft talent. They're seasoned in the stress of the postseason, and that will help them mentally prepare for the grind of a 12-team playoff.

PICK: Georgia (+300) to win College Football Playoff

Ohio State and Georgia are RJ's top 5 championship contenders for 2024

Jason McIntyre

State of Ohio: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

The Buckeyes are the class of the Big Ten, and their only serious test on the schedule is a trip to Oregon. That game against the Ducks is the only game this season in which the Buckeyes are not favorites. They have dominated Penn State 11-1 in their last 12 games and haven’t lost to Sparty since 2016. If Ohio State beats Oregon, it should earn the No. 1 seed, leading to a bye and home games in the 12-team playoff.

PICK: Ohio State (+380) wins College Football Playoff

Michigan and Ohio State in Joel Klatt's preseason top 10

Patrick Everson

Be ma'am: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

When the College Football Playoff championship game concludes on January 20, no one will be particularly surprised to see Georgia or Ohio State hoist the trophy. Or maybe Oregon or Texas. But I’d really like a better payout than those four teams are offering.

While I don't necessarily recommend it, I'd take Ole Miss.

If the Rebels live up to their current reputation, sharp college football bettor Paul Stone has Ole Miss at No. 5 in his power ratings, they could earn either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the CFP. Ole Miss would be a first-round favorite and likely a quarterfinal favorite. So why not take a flier and go the rest of the way?

Stone says, “I obviously think highly of Ole Miss. If you're going to move a team down the list, I think the Rebels are as good as any.” Ole Miss is +1600, much more attractive than Georgia's +290 or Ohio State's +360.

Let's have a little fun, hopefully things go a little wrong at the top and maybe we'll get lucky and win a bigger ticket.

PICK: Ole Miss (+1600) wins College Football Playoff

Ole Miss could be an outsider for the CFP

Will Hill

Oregon: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Most will pick Ohio State or Georgia, and that's understandable. But I'm going to do it a little differently and go with an Oregon team that is good on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel joins a talented team and will bring more of a downfield passing attack to Oregon, as opposed to the dink and dunk nature of the offense under Bo Nix. The Ducks' toughest game, and perhaps the most anticipated regular season game of the year, is at home against Ohio State on Oct. 12.

Dan Lanning has to prove he can get a team over the hump, and that conference title game loss to Washington cost me a lot of money. It cost me my Bo Nix 14-1 Heisman ticket.

However, this year's team is loaded with wide receivers and Oregon has raided the transfer portal to add to its defensive talent. The Ducks are 7-1, which is a great number for a team that I think is going to be a championship contender.

PICK: Oregon (+700) wins College Football Playoff

Want to receive great stories straight to your inbox? Create a FOX Sports account or log in to your accountand follow competitions, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter every day!