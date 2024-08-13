Tennis star Gauff excited about return to Cincinnati after last year's tournament win





International tennis star Coco Gauff will defend her title this week at the Cincinnati Open, formerly the Western & Southern Open, in Mason. Gauff, 20, became the youngest female winner of the tournament when she dominated the court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center last year. Since her victory in Cincinnati last year, Gauff has also won the 2023 U.S. Open, the 2024 Auckland Open in New Zealand and competed at the Paris Olympics. “I put a lot of pressure on myself, so I'm trying to take a step back and enjoy what I've done,” Gauff said Monday upon her return to Cincinnati. “Of course I want to win, but I have time. I hope to have 10 more years in my career.” Gauff discussed her Olympic experience on Monday. The 20-year-old was a flag bearer for the United States and was considered a favorite to win gold before losing to Donna Vekic of Croatia. “Of course it didn't go my way, but it was a lifetime experience,” Gauff said. “The lessons I learned there are lessons I'll take with me.” When the Cincinnati Open was in danger of disappearing and possibly moving to Charlotte, North Carolina, Gauff and last year's men's champion Novak Djokovic appeared in a video announcing that the tournament would remain in Mason. “Coming back to a place where you've had success is like finding yourself again,” Gauff said. Gauff will begin competition at the Cincinnati Open later this week, along with several other top tennis stars in the world. The men's and women's top 40 players have been announced in the preliminary field, and nearly everyone will take to the courts at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, with the exception of Djokovic, who withdrew from the tournament last week to pursue an Olympic run.

International tennis star Coco Gauff will defend her title this week in Mason at the Cincinnati Open, formerly the Western & Southern Open. Gauff, 20, became the tournament's youngest female winner when she dominated the field last year at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Since her victory in Cincinnati last year, Gauff has also won the 2023 US Open, the 2024 Auckland Open in New Zealand and competed at the Paris Olympics. “I put a lot of pressure on myself, so I'm trying to take a step back and enjoy what I've done,” Gauff said Monday in her return to Cincinnati. “Of course I want to win, but I have time. I'm hoping for another 10 years in my career.” Gauff discussed her Olympic experience on Monday. The 20-year-old was a flag bearer for the United States and was considered a favorite to win gold before losing to Donna Vekic of Croatia. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. When you come back to a place where you've had success, it's like finding yourself again. Coco Gauff on her return to @CincyTennis as reigning champion and how she deals with a tough summer on the tennis court. I put a lot of pressure on myself, so I try to take a step back and enjoy what I have. photo.twitter.com/rklyrtNXaM — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) August 12, 2024 “It obviously didn't go the way I wanted it to, but it was a lifelong experience,” Gauff said. “The lessons I learned there are ones I'll take with me. When there was a threat that the Cincinnati Open would move to Charlotte, North Carolina, Gauff and last year's men's champion Novak Djokovic appeared in a video announcing that the tournament would be held in Mason. “Coming back to a place where you've had success is like finding yourself again,” Gauff said. Gauff begins the Cincinnati Open later this week, along with some of the world's top tennis stars. The men's and women's top 40 have been announced in the provisional field and almost everyone will take to the courts at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, with the exception of Djokovic, who withdrew from the tournament last week due to an Olympic performance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlwt.com/article/cincinnati-open-coco-gauff-tennis-tournament-return/61856431 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos