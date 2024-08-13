UT Dallas to host Sixty Strikes Cricket Tournament





According to a press release, the autumn tournament promises to be a more compact, fast-paced version of cricket.

DALLAS The University of Texas at Dallas and the National Cricket League (NCL) are partnering to bring the Sixty Strikes tournament to North Texas in October. Now you might be wondering: What is the Sixty strokes Tournament? According to the NCL, it’s a big deal. A press release announcing the arrival said the tournament, which will run for 11 days in October, will feature the biggest names in the sport, including six teams of international stars, the press release said. The games in the tournament will also be played at a faster pace than traditional cricket matches. According to the NCL, the Sixty Strikes format offers a more condensed, fast-paced version of traditional cricket, allowing players to be more competitive and score more. In this format, each game will last approximately 90 minutes. NCL USA is reimagining cricket as a global entertainment phenomenon by combining athleticism with the glamour of Bollywood, NCL USA Chairman Arun Agarwal said in the press release. “We are building a world-class venue to host this exciting new era of cricket. North Texas is about to experience a cricket revolution. It’s cricket meets Coachella!” Why keep it at UT Dallas? University President Richard C. Benson said it just makes sense, since many members of the UT Dallas community play and follow the game. “We are excited to welcome alumni and supporters and introduce newcomers to our university,” Benson said in the press release. And yes, even Texas Governor Greg Abbott is excited about it, calling the tournament a great opportunity to get not just Texas, but the United States as a whole, more involved in the sport of cricket. “Our great state has welcomed Major League Cricket and National Cricket League USA, both of which have a presence and teams in North Texas,” Abbott said in the release. “As cricket expands its global fan base, Texas will have a front-row seat to its growth across the country.” The tournament will take place October 4-14 at UT Dallas this fall. For more information on the NCL and the Sixty Strikes Tournament, visit here.

