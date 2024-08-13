Change to Michigan football ticket resale rules costs buyer $2.5 million, lawsuit alleges

ANN ARBOR, MI – A federal lawsuit alleges that a change in the University of Michigan's season ticket policy will cost ticket holders and sellers at least $2.5 million in lost revenue.

Kevin Brick and his North Carolina-based ticketing company Maxim Tickets, Inc. have sued the university for unfair, unconscionable and deceptive business practices in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, according to a complaint filed Aug. 9 in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

Without warning earlier this year, Brick said, the athletic department banned people from buying tickets for resale only and blocked him from accessing his tickets. Because he bought hundreds of tickets over 21 years, Brick claims the policy change misled him into spending millions of dollars without the opportunity to recoup the money.

He estimates his company will lose $2.5 million to $3.5 million in revenue annually as a result of the change, the lawsuit says.

Despite UM's longstanding policy of allowing the resale and transfer of football season tickets, the organization unilaterally changed its terms and conditions without (our) consent or knowledge in (and) around 2023, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also accuses the university of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, willful interference with business operations and breach of contract.

Spokespeople for the university and the athletics department would not comment on the specifics of the ongoing lawsuit, athletics spokesman David Ablauf said. Officials did not specify when the resale policy went into effect.

The policy of the sports departments tickets are that they may not be purchased for the primary purpose of resale and may be canceled at the department’s discretion. This policy was not mentioned in a 2022 email sent to season ticket holders, which Brick included in the lawsuit, because it allowed for resale of tickets on third-party platforms like StubHub.

However, current policy states that season ticket holders may not hold more than eight tickets for either the regular season or the post-season.

Season ticket holders who attempt to circumvent established ticket limits by creating multiple accounts may have their tickets canceled by Michigan Athletics, the policy states.

Brick alleges the policy changed without warning for ticket holders like himself. Maxim Tickets has purchased more than 1,000 tickets over the past two decades and had 164 active Michigan football ticketing accounts as of February 2024, the lawsuit says.

At the time, he assumed the ticket policy meant seats would be guaranteed year after year, that they would be freely transferable for profit through StubHub and other websites, and that paying for tickets and donating to the department would result in more Priority Points for perks, the lawsuit says.

However, Brick was informed in a January 2024 email from the athletic department that his accounts were linked to ticket brokering and were to be blocked, the lawsuit says. The department effectively hid such bans from (Brick) until it discovered he was violating the new rules, the lawsuit says.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that the university works with a third-party vendor to sell lost Bricks tickets and directly profit from them.

Brick and Maxim Tickets also accuses the university of violating the state's Freedom of Information Act by withholding internal documents about ticketing policies and communications from current or prospective ticket holders.

Brick and Maxim Tickets is seeking $2 million in damages, the lawsuit states.

According to federal court records, no hearings are currently scheduled.

