Sports
Change to Michigan football ticket resale rules costs buyer $2.5 million, lawsuit alleges
ANN ARBOR, MI – A federal lawsuit alleges that a change in the University of Michigan's season ticket policy will cost ticket holders and sellers at least $2.5 million in lost revenue.
Kevin Brick and his North Carolina-based ticketing company Maxim Tickets, Inc. have sued the university for unfair, unconscionable and deceptive business practices in violation of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, according to a complaint filed Aug. 9 in U.S. District Court in Detroit.
Without warning earlier this year, Brick said, the athletic department banned people from buying tickets for resale only and blocked him from accessing his tickets. Because he bought hundreds of tickets over 21 years, Brick claims the policy change misled him into spending millions of dollars without the opportunity to recoup the money.
He estimates his company will lose $2.5 million to $3.5 million in revenue annually as a result of the change, the lawsuit says.
Despite UM's longstanding policy of allowing the resale and transfer of football season tickets, the organization unilaterally changed its terms and conditions without (our) consent or knowledge in (and) around 2023, the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit also accuses the university of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, willful interference with business operations and breach of contract.
Spokespeople for the university and the athletics department would not comment on the specifics of the ongoing lawsuit, athletics spokesman David Ablauf said. Officials did not specify when the resale policy went into effect.
The policy of the sports departments tickets are that they may not be purchased for the primary purpose of resale and may be canceled at the department’s discretion. This policy was not mentioned in a 2022 email sent to season ticket holders, which Brick included in the lawsuit, because it allowed for resale of tickets on third-party platforms like StubHub.
However, current policy states that season ticket holders may not hold more than eight tickets for either the regular season or the post-season.
Season ticket holders who attempt to circumvent established ticket limits by creating multiple accounts may have their tickets canceled by Michigan Athletics, the policy states.
Brick alleges the policy changed without warning for ticket holders like himself. Maxim Tickets has purchased more than 1,000 tickets over the past two decades and had 164 active Michigan football ticketing accounts as of February 2024, the lawsuit says.
At the time, he assumed the ticket policy meant seats would be guaranteed year after year, that they would be freely transferable for profit through StubHub and other websites, and that paying for tickets and donating to the department would result in more Priority Points for perks, the lawsuit says.
However, Brick was informed in a January 2024 email from the athletic department that his accounts were linked to ticket brokering and were to be blocked, the lawsuit says. The department effectively hid such bans from (Brick) until it discovered he was violating the new rules, the lawsuit says.
Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that the university works with a third-party vendor to sell lost Bricks tickets and directly profit from them.
Brick and Maxim Tickets also accuses the university of violating the state's Freedom of Information Act by withholding internal documents about ticketing policies and communications from current or prospective ticket holders.
Brick and Maxim Tickets is seeking $2 million in damages, the lawsuit states.
According to federal court records, no hearings are currently scheduled.
Want more news from the Ann Arbor area? Mark the local Ann Arbor news page or sign up for the free 3@3 Ann Arbor daily newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/2024/08/change-in-michigan-football-ticket-resale-rules-cost-buyer-25m-lawsuit-alleges.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Change to Michigan football ticket resale rules costs buyer $2.5 million, lawsuit alleges
- When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. Full details of the live stream
- UT Dallas to host Sixty Strikes Cricket Tournament
- Former opposition leader denies receiving direct invitation from Erdogan
- Is the next Olympic robot table tennis champion in the making?
- PM Modi's meeting with young landslide survivor gains momentum
- Is the US preparing for war between Israel and Iran by deploying more ships to the Middle East? | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News
- Minnesota Wild's “Hockey is for Me” program aims to remove barriers to sports at a young age
- Structures of cocaine and human dopamine transporters revealed, unlocking insights into addiction
- Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia
- Defense Secretary orders guided-missile submarine to Middle East
- Tennis star Gauff excited about return to Cincinnati after last year's tournament win